'Goldfinch Gates' bridge displays work of local artist Cait Arwin

The artwork takes some time to get to, as work continues to connect the trail to the bridge and beyond toward Underwood and Neola. Those interested in seeing it could park along the highway and walking through some tall grass.

The Goldfinch is a bird that Irwin enjoys to spot because of their “brilliant flash of color and intriguing flight pattern.” It’s the state bird of Iowa.

“Goldfinch Gates” was chosen out of eight submissions from artists in the region. From start to finish, the project took roughly two years.

“Originally, the start date was for the spring of 2019 but was delayed due to flooding,” Irwin said. “The timing worked out because I was able to start building the ‘gates’ at the same time the pandemic hit.”

With Irwin being able to continue work at home, she began to secure materials and create a timeline in April. She really dove into the process in May.

The original installment date was in August, so this gave Irwin enough time to go back and fix things as needed.

“Some of the materials were new to me,” she said. “I also slated in more time for the process because I taught myself some very basic welding skills so I could attach the panels to the bridge and acquire a new skill.”