Google, PACE, team to bridge digital divide in the arts

PACE CEO Danna Kehm said, “we hope the fusing of physical and virtual opportunities will allow us to continue to engage our traditionally underserved community with the arts,”

“Digital access also allows for community members who are at risk, or not comfortable in returning to the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in person, to experience the Arts from the comfort of their homes,” Kehm said in the release.

One such example is Chanticleer Children’s Theater, which was canceled last summer because of COVID-19. The Chanticleer creative team is currently working on a 3-part digital series to help kids get ready for auditions, reviewing the basics of choreography and singing, and is using PACE studio artist Kent Hertz, with HZ Productions, to film the classes. The classes will be released online in February, March and April.

PACE said it anticipates that digital access to the arts will become a standard practice for arts centers and museums, even after the pandemic.