Google, PACE, team to bridge digital divide in the arts

Pottawattamie County Arts, Culture and Entertainment has partnered with the Council Bluffs Google Data Center to improve access to the arts in the Council Bluffs area.
Through a $25,000 Google Data Center grant, PACE said it will be able to invest in upgrading and purchasing computers, cameras, microphones, and conferencing systems to provide an opportunity to work closely with local videographers to capture artistic content.
PACE noted that like many organizations, it is moving to a hybrid model where classes and programming are both in-person and online because of COVID-19 pandemic — which necessitates adequate technology, skills and investment.
Content created by PACE, Chanticleer Community Theater and Kanesville Symphony Orchestra will include local musicians, theater, art classes, culinary classes, lectures, and gallery tours that are shared via PACE’s YouTube and Sound Cloud channels, as well as on social media.
“We’re pleased to partner with PACE to help bridge the digital divide when it comes to the arts,” Dan Harbeke, head of public policy and external affairs at Google in Council Bluffs, said in a release. “The grant not only helps with the upgrading of tools to create art, but also provides the technological infrastructure to provide education and digital content online, which is needed now more than ever.”
PACE CEO Danna Kehm said, “we hope the fusing of physical and virtual opportunities will allow us to continue to engage our traditionally underserved community with the arts,”
“Digital access also allows for community members who are at risk, or not comfortable in returning to the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in person, to experience the Arts from the comfort of their homes,” Kehm said in the release.
One such example is Chanticleer Children’s Theater, which was canceled last summer because of COVID-19. The Chanticleer creative team is currently working on a 3-part digital series to help kids get ready for auditions, reviewing the basics of choreography and singing, and is using PACE studio artist Kent Hertz, with HZ Productions, to film the classes. The classes will be released online in February, March and April.
PACE said it anticipates that digital access to the arts will become a standard practice for arts centers and museums, even after the pandemic.
“Local spaces like the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center are vital to their communities. It allows artists to create, and audiences to engage with, local art and history,” Kehm said. “These art centers and museums bring communities together. However cultural organizations that cannot produce digital content or incorporate technology into their programming risk getting left behind, especially in the age of COVID-19. We are grateful and pleased that Google, and their employees, understand these challenges and have provided support to further our mission.”
PACE encourages those interested to check their website paceartsiowa.org/calendar as more classes and events are added.