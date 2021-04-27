Grant Wood and his connection to Council Bluffs performance

“American Gothic” is a well known painting, but now’s the chance to learn more about the artist and his ties to Council Bluffs.

“Wood,” a two act play about Grand Wood, will be performed at 3 p.m. Thursday at the historic Bluffs Towers, 38 Pearl St. The play is written and directed by Dick Miller, who will also perform as Wood.

Guests will learn about the personal history of Wood, his family life and his journey on becoming famous.

Wood was born in rural Iowa, and his interest for art began when he became an apprentice at a metal shop when he was young.

In 1927, Wood moved to Council Bluffs to paint murals in areas of the Hotel Chieftain, built by Eugene Eppley. Hotel Chieftain was converted to senior apartments, now known as Bluffs Towers.

“The beautiful part about the Bluff Towers is that Grant Wood stayed there while he was here in Council Bluffs,” Miller said.

Bluffs Towers is where Wood painted the Corn Mural and Pioneer Room, also.

Another performance of “Wood” will be held on June 11 at Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment, 1001 S. Sixth St.

“Grant Wood had talent beyond belief,” Miller said. “He could work with metal, stone, basically with anything.”

