Great Western Bank honors Hoff Family Center artist for volunteer work

Kent Hertz, a resident artist at the Hoff Family Center for Arts & Culture, was honored Thursday for volunteer work he has performed to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s part of a one-time award program, Great Gifts of Gratitude, sponsored by Great Western Bank.

“The program will work to recognize the selfless work and unwavering dedication of community members who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic by gifting a total of $70,000 to the 140 winners across our nine-state footprint,” a press release from Great Western Bank stated. “Through an online nomination process, Great Western Bank received over 600 nominations after asking the public to submit stories of people throughout their community who were making an impact.”

Hertz, a videographer and sound engineer/producer, received a plaque and an external hard drive presented by Adam Eberton, branch manager for Great Western in Council Bluffs.

