Great Western Bank honors Hoff Family Center artist for volunteer work

Kent Hertz, a resident artist at the Hoff Family Center for Arts & Culture, was honored Thursday for volunteer work he has performed to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s part of a one-time award program, Great Gifts of Gratitude, sponsored by Great Western Bank.
“The program will work to recognize the selfless work and unwavering dedication of community members who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic by gifting a total of $70,000 to the 140 winners across our nine-state footprint,” a press release from Great Western Bank stated. “Through an online nomination process, Great Western Bank received over 600 nominations after asking the public to submit stories of people throughout their community who were making an impact.”
Hertz, a videographer and sound engineer/producer, received a plaque and an external hard drive presented by Adam Eberton, branch manager for Great Western in Council Bluffs.
“Kent has been volunteering his time as a music producer and engineer with nonprofits, churches and high schools, enabling them to stream weekly services, graduation ceremonies and special gatherings virtually,” Eberton said. “Kent helped organize several virtual platforms from quarantine karaoke to town sites where people may continue to interact with one another virtually, as well as have vital community dialogue.
“Many southwest Iowa communities have been impacted by your generosity of spirit and knowledge of arts and virtual media,” he said. “We appreciate all that you’ve done.”
Hertz was one of 19 winners in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro, Eberton said.
Originally from Malvern, Hertz worked in major recording studios in Nashville, Hollywood and Miami as an engineer and producer before moving back home several years ago. He has produced albums for Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Toby Keith, Dixie Chicks, Christina Aguilera, Beyonce and many others. He has worked with the Steve Miller Band for 12 years and put his mark on more than 20 of Miller’s recordings.
He is now doing video projects and producing music master recordings remotely from his studio at the Hoff Family Center. He is currently working on a virtual theater production by Creighton University and another Miller project.
