Here's a 'Clue' about Lewis Central High School's fall production

It’s a mystery how many people will experience Lewis Central High School’s production of “Clue: On Stage” - but it will be no surprise if they find it entertaining.

The hilariously spooky play based on a movie based on a game will be performed at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and Oct. 30 at the Lewis Central Middle School Auditorium.

“Clue: On Stage” is adapted from the 1985 Paramount Pictures film written by Jonathan Lynn that starred Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull and Lesley Ann Warren and the board game from Hasbro Inc. The script of the high school version, written by Sandy Rustin, is based on works by Jonathan Lynn, Hunter Foster, Eric Price and David Abbinanti.

Despite the twists and turns in the play’s plot and history, the students have taken to it, according to Drama Coach Alan Strait.

“The students enjoy it as a comedy because, even though it is based on a board game, they love the jokes and the humor – and we felt a comedy was important for the first play back from the challenges we faced last year through COVID,” he said.

The students are eager to find any possible humor in the script, Strait said.