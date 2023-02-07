Open the door at Suite 104 of the newly-renovated Cohen Building on Broadway and be prepared for something new.

That “new” is the brainchild of artist Chelsea Herman, whose studio/gallery is bringing — according to her — fine artists’ books and paper works to Council Bluffs.

On Saturday afternoon, the studio/gallery was warmed by a gathering of artists, friends and the curious. Drying sheets of handmade paper hung in the late afternoon sun and Herman’s prints lined the walls as people gathered to watch her demonstrate papermaking using cattail fibers.

“I’m really excited about bringing the community into this space to learn how to make paper or to make fine press artists’ books,” Herman said. “Having a space in this unique building is also exciting. The owners of the Cohen building won an award for most responsible and creative project in Iowa (for) renovation.”

A big part of bringing the community into her art is the building where her studio is.

“Early on in my search for studio, gallery and workshop space in the Council Bluffs area, I had an opportunity to speak with 712 Initiative’s CEO Sheryl Garst about what responsible and equitable development meant to the 712 Initiative and possible ways of achieving that,” she said. “This conversation made me excited about the potential future of what is now the Cohen Building and about being part of that. I think some of the ways I envision responsible and equitable development are reflected in the mission statement of the 1,000 Friends of Iowa.”

The 712 Initiative is a development organization committed to the revitalization of downtown Council Bluffs, and the 1,000 Friends of Iowa is a nonprofit focused on engaging local residents around responsible and equitable land use and addressing the impacts of irresponsible land use.

Explaining some of her process, Herman said a lot of making paper is learning about the fibers and plants that go into the process.

“Our books are made of paper, of course, but in the making of the paper we learn about the plants themselves and how their fibers work to make the paper,” she said.

For instance, as she said on her website, the cattail workshop begins outdoors where participants learn about the life cycle of the cattail plant and its many uses. Participants explore a few examples of the plant’s significance within cultural and ecological contexts as well as where, when and how to collect cattail suitable for papermaking. Participants will learn how to process cattail fiber and create a small edition of cattail paper to take home.

Cattail is only one example of the plant fibers she is offering via community workshops in papermaking, also using a variety of materials such as hemp, cotton, cattail and flax/linen at a cost of $160 for a two-day workshop.

“I was teaching full-time at UNO and decided to take a chance when this space came open,” Herman said. ”I’m still teaching part-time at the school at UNO. I also hold workshops around the area, which include printmaking and papermaking. I also hold workshops on ‘Plant to Paper’ at Lauritzen Gardens.”

Like taking a risk to work on her art, life sometimes gets in the way, and for Herman that has meant dealing with the fire in Davenport, California. Her parents’ home was destroyed in the fire, also known as the CZU Lightning Complex fire. Ash recovered from books burnt in the fire are laminated on the covers of her “Kaleidoscopes” book. On her website, she writes that “‘Kaleidoscopes’ responds to post forest fire landscape of the Monterey Bay area and ponders how to contextualize, read and articulate the sudden blooms of life and growth encountered in the wake of a fire storm.”

Like “Kaleidoscopes,” her books look within, as “Copse” questions what must be discarded in order for intentional growth or expansion to take place. This book uses the metaphor of a thicket to explore the constant human need for deciding what to cut away, release, cover, sink or bury and what to grasp, tie down, bind or keep.

Difficult questions with few, if any, answers, except what might be found in these books by Herman, who makes the books by hand from the heart.