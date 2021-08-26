Hunting theme no longer mandatory in US duck stamp contest

The Biden administration said some artists were unhappy about the hunting requirement and that the rule change will help the stamps appeal to a broader audience.

Ducks Unlimited, a wetlands and waterfowl conservation organization that also works with hunters, supported the Trump administration requirement, saying it helped honor the stamp's hunting heritage.

But Nick Wiley, chief operating officer of Ducks Unlimited, said the group is OK with the Biden administration's decision and that the program's conservation benefits are more important than the debate over hunting's place in the contest.

"The key point here is that it is not taking away hunting. It is continuing to allow the flexibility for artists to include hunting and give a nod to the hunting heritage," he said.

The service said a hunting component was part of the 2018 contest before the theme was made permanent in 2020. It said some supporters of the requirement had the "mistaken impression" that it was a traditional part of the decades-old program. Many groups purchase duck stamps, but the service said hunters are its largest buyers.

Duck stamps go on sale each summer before the hunting season. The hunting theme requirement is still part of this year's competition, which will be judged next month.