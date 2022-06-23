Immersive 'Beyond Van Gogh' art exhibit now open

“Beyond Van Gogh,” the traveling, immersive art experience, opens today at the Mid-America Center. The exhibit features more than 300 of the Dutch master’s paintings -- brought to colorful, swirling life through high resolution digital projections -- in a multimedia narrative of the painter’s life.

Adult ticket prices (ages 16 and up) start at $39.99 per person, and tickets for children ages 5-15 starts at $23.99. Children ages 4 and younger can enter for free when accompanied by an adult with a ticket.

Tickets are available for purchase only at vangoghomaha.com. Tickets are not being sold onsite.

The exhibit will be open through Aug. 14.

