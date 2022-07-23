IWCC Arts Center gains momentum in recovery from COVID-19 closure

Two years after the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States wiped out part of its season and stained its books with red ink, the Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College is ready to complete its comeback this year.

In the fiscal year that ended on June 30, the performance venue racked up sales and attendance figures it hadn’t seen since before the pandemic forced it to close from March 13 to June 23, 2020, according to Tim Dickmeyer, executive director, who called it a “good rebound.” (Despite receiving $10,000 in Iowa CARES relief funds, the Arts Center finished the 2019-20 year with a shortfall of almost $11,000.)

For the most recent fiscal year, attendance at Arts Center events was 87% of what it was in 2018-2019 — the year before the pandemic started, Dickmeyer said. Income from facility rentals also rose almost to pre-pandemic levels, reaching about $26,000 — just shy of the typical total of $30,000 per year.

“We feel pretty good about how things went this past year,” he said. “We definitely finished in the black. We were able to cover all our expenses, plus a little bit more.”

The Arts Center hosts four performances for local elementary students each year. Last year, it served as the venue for two concerts by the Omaha Symphony Orchestra for students in kindergarten through third grade provided as part of the symphony’s Mission Imagination program. In addition, the center hosted two shadow theatre performances by Catapult, a national touring group, Dickmeyer said.

“Just under 3,500 kids attended those shows,” he said. “That is almost back to the regular level. We’re usually around 4,000.”

For such special performances for students, the Arts Center makes sure there will be extra seats so students can see, Dickmeyer said.

The Arts Center is also used by college and community performing groups, including seven or eight dance studios that rent the space for their recitals, he said.

The center heads into its new national performance season with renewed momentum. It will start the season with what Dickmeyer believes may turn out to be its most popular act: an Everly Brothers tribute group known as The Everly Set. The group will present “A Celebration of The Everly Brothers” at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9.

“There’s a lot of local interest, with them being at one time in Shenandoah,” he said.

That concert will be followed by a performance by another tribute band, BritBeat, which will present “America’s Premier Tribute to the Beatles” at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.

The season will also include the following artists and performances at 7:30 p.m. on the dates listed below:

Oct. 28 – Thompson Square, acoustic duo

Nov. 13 – Shaun Johnson, big band experience

Dec. 9 – Jim Brickman, “A Very Merry Christmas”

Jan. 28 – Classic Albums Live (performs Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon”)

Feb. 9 – Lucy Loves Desi, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom”

March 17 – DSQ Electric (the Dallas String Quartet), “Where Bach Meets Bon Jovi”