IWCC Arts Center weathers 16 months of pandemic, ready for fresh season

The Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College survived a difficult year but will soon open the curtains for a promising new season.

Like many performance venues, the Arts Center was forced to close temporarily following the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020, according to Director Tim Dickmeyer.

“The campus closed on March 13, and we were supposed to have a concert on March 14,” he said.

The Young Irelanders, an Irish song and dance group from the Emerald Isle, was scheduled to perform but had to defer to a U.S.-based stand-in, Dickmeyer said.

“The original group couldn’t get out of Ireland,” he said.

The replacement group arrived in Council Bluffs on March 13 and was planning to do the gig but had to be turned away once the campus closed, Dickmeyer said. The next — and final — performance in the center’s national performance season that year also had to be cancelled, as did many events planned by outside groups that were to rent the facility. The Arts Center reopened on June 23.