IWCC Arts Center weathers 16 months of pandemic, ready for fresh season

The Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College survived a difficult year but will soon open the curtains for a promising new season.
Like many performance venues, the Arts Center was forced to close temporarily following the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020, according to Director Tim Dickmeyer.
“The campus closed on March 13, and we were supposed to have a concert on March 14,” he said.
The Young Irelanders, an Irish song and dance group from the Emerald Isle, was scheduled to perform but had to defer to a U.S.-based stand-in, Dickmeyer said.
“The original group couldn’t get out of Ireland,” he said.
The replacement group arrived in Council Bluffs on March 13 and was planning to do the gig but had to be turned away once the campus closed, Dickmeyer said. The next — and final — performance in the center’s national performance season that year also had to be cancelled, as did many events planned by outside groups that were to rent the facility. The Arts Center reopened on June 23.
“We reopened in June, and I think we were the first performance venue in the metro to open up and have events again,” he said. “We were at about 35% capacity, but it was enough for some of the local ones to have their recitals and things.”
Because the center had fewer professional performances, it was able to save on artists’ fees and travel expenses and trim a little from operating expenses, Dickmeyer said. It also received $10,000 in Iowa CARES relief funds.
“We were happy to receive that,” he said. “We were refunding tickets all year long (for the two national performances that were cancelled).”
Many student performances were also cancelled, leaving only 153 events on the center’s calendar, compared to the usual 450. The net effect was a shortfall of almost $11,000 for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020, Dickmeyer said. The center did not have to cut full-time staff, though.
“The college really committed to furloughing as few people as possible,” he said. “Our volunteers is where it’s affected us the most, just because they tend to be in the older age bracket.”
Some volunteers were not comfortable facing crowds, with the coronavirus spreading in the community, he said. It also affected skilled part-time and contract employees hired just for events, such as stage hands and sometimes sound and light technicians, Dickmeyer said.
“It takes part-time employees and contract workers to put on all those shows,” he said. “We’re looking forward to getting back to that level of activity.”
The Arts Center rebounded nicely during the following fiscal year, booking additional rentals to offset any cancelations. Each year, seven or eight dance studios rent the Frank Fauble Theater, the center’s main auditorium, for their recitals, Dickmeyer said.
“We are a unique size,” he said. “There are some smaller venues, and there are bigger ones in Omaha, but they might not have the budget for those.”
Student events began to rebound, too, Dickmeyer said.
“We picked up some campus things that needed a larger space” to allow for social distancing, he said.
The main auditorium is currently idle while a new stage floor is installed, Dickmeyer said.
“The floor we’re replacing is the original floor, so it’s 20-plus years old,” he said.
After years of supporting performers and various kinds of heavy equipment, the floor has developed some weak --and creaky — spots, Dickmeyer said. As part of the project, the orchestra shell had to be disassembled and hoisted above the stage and the floor and subfloor removed.
Workers are now leveling the concrete below, grinding off excess and filling in low spots, he said. They will rebuild the subfloor and a couple layers before adding a high-strength linoleum product on top.
The entire process is expected to cost about $100,000 and will be paid for entirely with funds from the Frank Fauble Endowment Fund, Dickmeyer said. Once it’s finished, the Arts Center will be ready for a new season.
“We are planning, at this point, to be open at 100% capacity,” he said.
The Arts Center is collaborating with the Council Bluffs Public Library on a new speaker series and has scheduled a full slate of acts for its National Performance Season:
• Gary Lewis & The Playboys, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 10. Lewis (son of comic actor Jerry Lewis) is now the only original member remaining in the group, which had “lots of hits” in the ‘60s, Dickmeyer said. “If you like ‘60s rock n’ roll, that’ll be it.”
• The Gatlin Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 2. The Grammy Award-winning group includes Larry, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, along with Steve and Rudy. “They sound great,” Dickmeyer said. “I got to hear them just before the pandemic.”
• An Evening with Dailey & Vincent, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 22. Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, who have won multiple Grammy and Dove awards, perform the bluegrass, country and gospel music they share weekly on their Circle TV program.
• Tonic Sol-fa: Shake Up Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 10. Formed at St. John’s University in Minnesota, the vocal group features lead vocalist Shawn Johnson (who also has his own big band act), tenor and vocal percussionist Greg Bannwarth, baritone and percussionist/vocal percussionist Theo Brown and bass Jared Dove.
• Brian Owens & The Deacons of Soul, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 26. Owens gained notoriety as the lead singer with the U.S. Air Force Band Sidewinder and, with his substantial backup group, performs music made famous by Otis Redding, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Michael McDonald, Johnny Cash and Sam Cooke. He is also the founder and executive director of L.I.F.E. (Leadership, Innovation, Faith & Entrepreneurship) Arts Inc., a nonprofit that provides artistic resources, opportunities, mentoring and positive experiences for students in underserved communities around Ferguson, Missouri and the St. Louis area.
• ELO’s Greatest Hits, 7:30 p.m., March 10. A New World Record, a 12-piece Electric Light Orchestra tribute band, plays hits of the ‘70s band’s.
• Church Basement Ladies, 2 and 7:30 p.m., April 2. The Minnesota group celebrates its 20th anniversary by performing its original show featuring Lutheran-flavored Midwestern humor.
• The Petersens, 7:30 p.m., April 23. The family band has toured internationally and performs year-round in Branson, Missouri, where it was named the No. 1 show in 2019-20 by TripAdvisor.
Season memberships are on sale now. Single show tickets go on sale Aug. 2.