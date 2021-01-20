Kevin Wood brings Abraham Lincoln back to life at the library

A Telepoem Booth is making its way to the Council Bluffs Public Library, and to celebrate, the library will have poetry focused events over the next few months.

A Telepoem Booth is similar to a vintage phonebooth, but instead of dialing a number to get a hold of someone, you dial a number to hear a poem.

To start off the poetry events, Kevin Wood will portray Abraham Lincoln in “Lincoln on Literature and the Theatre,” on Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom. Wood is a first-person historical portrayer of Abraham Lincoln, according to a press release from the library.

Those who attend will see Wood share Lincoln’s enjoyment of literature. This will include how Lincoln was influenced by Shakespeare and poetry.

Wood will share some of his own attempts at writing poetry — some humorous and others serious, said the release.

“As a young man, my height reached 6-feet, 3-inches and I also grew a beard. It was then that my resemblance to President Lincoln first began to come out,” Wood said in the release. “Still, it didn’t occur to me until some years later to combine my love for history, my interest in Lincoln, my experience in public speaking and my natural resemblance to ‘Honest Abe’.”