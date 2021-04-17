Last year’s Heritage Awards rescheduled for August

The Mercy Heritage Awards event originally scheduled for March 14, 2020 has been rescheduled for Aug. 26, 2021 at a new location, the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, home of Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment, according to a press release from CHI Health Mercy Hospital.

“Our community has come together to respond to these unprecedented, historic times, and we are happy to see hope and healing on the horizon,” said Ann Schumacher, president of CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. “It is with joy that we look forward to celebrating the Mercy Heritage Awards in 2021 and to gathering together in celebration of all that is special about our community.”

The Mercy Heritage Awards will celebrate Jerry Mathiasen, Arts & Humanities; Larry Winum, Business; Martha Bruckner, Education; and Marie Knedler, Health & Human Services.

“This group represents some of our most accomplished and engaged community members, and Mercy Heritage Awards ensures that they get the recognition they deserve,” said Denise McNitt, vice president of patient care.