Last year’s Heritage Awards rescheduled for August

The Mercy Heritage Awards event originally scheduled for March 14, 2020 has been rescheduled for Aug. 26, 2021 at a new location, the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, home of Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment, according to a press release from CHI Health Mercy Hospital.
“Our community has come together to respond to these unprecedented, historic times, and we are happy to see hope and healing on the horizon,” said Ann Schumacher, president of CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. “It is with joy that we look forward to celebrating the Mercy Heritage Awards in 2021 and to gathering together in celebration of all that is special about our community.”
The Mercy Heritage Awards will celebrate Jerry Mathiasen, Arts & Humanities; Larry Winum, Business; Martha Bruckner, Education; and Marie Knedler, Health & Human Services.
“This group represents some of our most accomplished and engaged community members, and Mercy Heritage Awards ensures that they get the recognition they deserve,” said Denise McNitt, vice president of patient care.
“Partnering with PACE emphasizes our dedication to the southwest Iowa community and admiration of our local leaders while re-energizing the event with the perfect backdrop of art and culture,” said John Bracker, chair of the 2021 Mercy Heritage Awards.
More information regarding tickets and sponsorships will be released in May, the press release stated.
For more information on how to support CHI Health Mercy Heritage Awards, please reach out to Abby Jares, development officer, at 712-328-5372 or abby.jares@alegent.org.