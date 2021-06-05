Local muralist makes Prairie Gate lobby unique

The newest edition to Prairie Gate Retirement Home in Council Bluffs is a mural in its main lobby, painted by local muralist Cait Irwin.
Irwin, who has been making art for 26 years, was hired to paint an acoustic panel in the main lobby. It was previously a blue wall that Prairie Gate Housing Advisor Amy Muller referred to as a “big blue blob.”
It was a bit of a challenge for Irwin to decide what would look good there. Irwin said it was a real trouble spot with one side of the wall going out a little further than the other side and trying to center the piece along with the fireplace.
“I had to figure out something that would have a bit of a religious feel but not be too overpowering since this is a Presbyterian facility,” she said. “I wanted to make sure the painting would accent the colors in the room.
“It was a little bit of a challenge of what would look good there and what would be agreeable to a lot of residents.”
A lot of ideas were thrown around before deciding on the two panel “tree of life” idea. Irwin thought it would be more interesting and would just be really cool overall. Each panel is roughly 8 feet by 4 feet.
“I just appreciate her willingness to deal with my particularness,” Natasha Urinko, campus administrator said. “It is a very particular design style here at Prairie Gate and for her to match that is wonderful.”
To start the process of painting, Irwin would normally do a sketch with colored pencils, but she said she couldn’t really convey to them what it would look like with just a sketch.
She ended up creating the mini painting since this project is a different style and because she didn’t have any examples she thought would work for this project.
When starting on the wall, Irwin said she freehands all of it and doesn’t use grids, stencils or anything like that.
“You have to have a little confidence when it comes to paintings like this because it doesn’t really start coming together until the end,” she said. “Sometimes you have to make tweaks here and there but I just go off my sketches, or in this case, the painting.”
She describes the process as layers — starting at the top and then moving her way down and repeating the process again.
“I would do both sides of the sky and then work my way down working on the background,” she said. “Then I would go back to the top and work more on the sky and start working on the tree.”
The mural took about 40 hours to complete and she said it’s always her goal to deliver a product that exceeds the clients expectations.
“I think it’s cool. It’s something that is unique, relaxing, calming, soothing and brings some life to the space,” she said. “The residents had a great time watching and were pleased with the final product.