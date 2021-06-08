Miller to perform play about Iowa artist Grant Wood

A local reenactor will dramatize the childhood of Iowa artist Grant Wood in a special presentation Friday at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs.

The one-night-only event starts at 7 p.m., with the gallery and cocktail bar open early for guests to explore.

The two-act play, “Wood,” will be performed by Dick Miller, frequent supporter of arts in the community, who also wrote and directed it.

The 45-minute performance will be followed by drinks and a discussion of the artist’s work with Miller, according to a press release from Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment. The audience will learn about Grant Wood’s life and legacy, including the story of “American Gothic,” Wood’s most recognizable painting.

“He’s got a hundred surprising stories to tell.” Danna Kehm, CEO of PACE, said about Miller’s depth of knowledge. “He’s researched and read all the books. He genuinely loves the artist, and knows small details that bring Grant Wood’s story to life.”