Miller to perform play about Iowa artist Grant Wood

A local reenactor will dramatize the childhood of Iowa artist Grant Wood in a special presentation Friday at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs.
The one-night-only event starts at 7 p.m., with the gallery and cocktail bar open early for guests to explore.
The two-act play, “Wood,” will be performed by Dick Miller, frequent supporter of arts in the community, who also wrote and directed it.
The 45-minute performance will be followed by drinks and a discussion of the artist’s work with Miller, according to a press release from Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment. The audience will learn about Grant Wood’s life and legacy, including the story of “American Gothic,” Wood’s most recognizable painting.
“He’s got a hundred surprising stories to tell.” Danna Kehm, CEO of PACE, said about Miller’s depth of knowledge. “He’s researched and read all the books. He genuinely loves the artist, and knows small details that bring Grant Wood’s story to life.”
In addition to being a Grant Wood enthusiast, Miller is also a longtime pillar of the Bluffs arts community. He’s supported many local projects and arts initiatives, including the preservation of Wood’s “Corn Murals,” the press release stated. The murals were a large project which brought Wood to Council Bluffs for the first time. Now, large parts of the restored mural live in The Hoff Center’s Richard & DeAnna Miller Grant Wood Gallery, making it the perfect place to bring Grant Wood’s story to life.
Every year, Iowa students learn about Grant Wood and his artistic legacy -- he championed rural America and painted its people and landscapes with love, humor and skill. But, as Miller will point out, guests don’t have to already know about the renowned regionalist painter to enjoy his life’s story.
“Grant Wood is an Iowa treasure,” Miller said, “but most people don’t know about his dramatic childhood. His father abused him for painting, but his mother secretly supported his dreams. It’s the challenges that set Wood on the road to greatness and a coming-of-age story that every age can learn from.”
Doors open at 5 p.m., and seats are free, but limited. Reservations are available at https://www.paceartsiowa.org/events.