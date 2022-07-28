Mills Masquers to present 'Matilda'

The Mills Masquers will present the popular musical “Matilda” July 29-Aug. 7 at the Barton-Rowe Theater north of Glenwood.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psycho-kinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents, but impresses her school teacher, the highly-lovable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other’s lives, as Miss Honey begins to not only recognize but also appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality.

Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean head mistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, “Matilda” is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

The role of Matilda has been double cast, with Carrington Newlon performing July 30, Aug. 5 and Aug. 7, and Alaina Britton performing July 29, July 31 and Aug. 6.

Also in the cast are Robin Trujillo as Miss Honey, Ryan Fuller as Miss Trunchbull, John Olson as Mr. Wormwood, Lauryn Scott as Mrs. Wormwood, Shelby Parks as Mrs. Phelps and Lonnie Waller as Bruce.

Additional cast members include Kelsey Sutton, Eli Kittle, Cordelia Gray, Don Vinkenberg, Mabel Peterson, Gabe Whigham, Grace Whigham, Beth Kittle, Emma Palma, Katie Gross, Libby Waller, CJ Horton, Craig Florian, Elias Belt, Jake Harrill, Deb Spencer, Brylee Durbin, Joslyn Gross, Abbie Rumery, Blaine Whitley and Emmalin Newlon.

The show is directed by Jeannie Lorimor and Craig Florian is the assistant director. Jeff Mitts is producing the show, with Mandy Pitzen as music director. Don Vinkenberg and Abby Lorimor are handling choreography and Susan Steinke is the accompanist.

Show dates run July 29-Aug.7, with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday showtimes at 2 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at millsmasquers.com, or by calling 712-527-3600 and leaving a message.

Tickets may also be purchased at the door, but could sell fast, so reservations are encouraged.

The Barton-Rowe Theater is located at 56543 221st St., Glenwood.