Musical Memories at Bellevue Little Theatre

The unique thing about “Forever Plaid” was they were all killed in an auto accident many years before, when they were on their way to a musical gig when a Catholic school bus ran into them.

To go with the great singing harmony is a great orchestra. Both shows used the same three piece orchestra. Meg Latta played the piano Bass was Tyler Cook and drums was Travis Kilpatrick. The orchestra which was upstage on platforms was excellent. They also had colorful photos that were projected on the screen at the back of the stage. The show lasted 90 minutes with no intermission. There were also no refreshments and limited access to the restrooms. All audience members were required to wear masks. It was a very enjoyable 90 minutes of laughter and great music.

On Saturday, night I went to see “The Taffetas.” On Saturday night the performers who were in “Forever Plaid” were seating audience members for “The Taffetas.”