Musical Memories at Bellevue Little Theatre

On Friday night, the Bellevue Little Theatre began its 52nd season at the former movie theatre at 203 W Mission Ave. in Bellevue.
I went to see “Forever Plaid,” and I was greeted at the front door by someone who asked about health concerns and took my temperature. After that I was allowed to enter the theatre.
It was a few minutes after 7 p.m. so I got my tickets, a program and was seated by one of the “Taffetas” who was wearing a face shield. I was socially distanced from the other members of the theater audience.
The director for both “The Taffetas,” and “Forever Plaid” is D. Laureen Pickle and she has done a marvelous job under difficult conditions. All the performers wore face shields which worked out very well because you could see their faces when they were singing the great songs of the 50s and 60s. The performers for “Forever Plaid” who had great voices were Kyle Avery, who was “Jinx;” Thomas Stoysich who was “Frankie;” Eric Micks was “Sparky” and Benjimin Pettiford who was “Smudge.” They wore white tuxes and had great voices for the classic songs they sang — their harmonies were excellent.
The songs included ”Three Coins in the Fountain,” “Undecided,” “Moments to Remember,” “No Not Much,” “Sixteen Tons/Chain Gang,” “Catch a Falling Star,” “Lady of Spain” and the last song was “Love is a Many Splendored Thing.” There was a total of twenty songs in the show.
The unique thing about “Forever Plaid” was they were all killed in an auto accident many years before, when they were on their way to a musical gig when a Catholic school bus ran into them.
To go with the great singing harmony is a great orchestra. Both shows used the same three piece orchestra. Meg Latta played the piano Bass was Tyler Cook and drums was Travis Kilpatrick. The orchestra which was upstage on platforms was excellent. They also had colorful photos that were projected on the screen at the back of the stage. The show lasted 90 minutes with no intermission. There were also no refreshments and limited access to the restrooms. All audience members were required to wear masks. It was a very enjoyable 90 minutes of laughter and great music.
On Saturday, night I went to see “The Taffetas.” On Saturday night the performers who were in “Forever Plaid” were seating audience members for “The Taffetas.”
The four ladies who were singing Saturday also wore face shields. Since they had long hair for the show the face shields weren’t as noticeable. Either that or I was just getting used to them. They played four sisters from Muncie, Indiana. Peggy is played by Samantha Shatley, Kaye is Brooke Lewis, Cheryl is Kate Simmons, and Donna is Suzanne Birnley. They have great voices and sing some great classics. There are 15 super songs in the 85-minute production with no intermission. The songs included ”Sh-Boom,” “Mr. Sandman,” “Three Bells,” “Mockin’Bird Hill,” “Music Music Music,” “Sincerely,” “Boys Medley,” “Little Darlin” and “Spotlight on Music.” The songs brought back great memories.
The production team included Joey Lorincz, Sound Designer, Lighting Designer and Scenic Designer; Todd Uhrmacher, Costume Designer and Eastin Yates, Choreographer.
This is a well done production and when you see one show you will get a voucher for reduced discount on the other show.
Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $18 for students or $10 with student ID. Call 402-291-1554 for reservations and the theatre is asking you use a credit card instead of handling cash.
Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
“Forever Plaid” show dates are Saturday, Sunday and Oct. 3.
“Taffetas” show dates are Friday, Saturday, Oct. 2 and Oct. 4. There is a “Taffetas” matinee on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!