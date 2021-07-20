Musical “We Will Rock You” opens Friday night

The Mills Masquers invites you to dance into the future as they present the hit musical “We Will Rock You” with six performances starting Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Barton-Rowe Theater, 56543 221st St., in Glenwood.

“We Will Rock You” is a jukebox musical based on the songs of the legendary rock band Queen, with a book by Ben Elton.

The musical tells the story of a group of Bohemians who struggle to restore the free exchange of thought, fashion and live music in a distant future where everyone dresses, thinks and acts the same. Musical instruments and composers are forbidden, and rock music is all but unknown.

The Bohemians wait for the day when The Dreamer, a person who hears the lyrics in his head, comes to liberate them from the global conglomerate that controls the world. The high-octane musical incorporates most of Queen’s most popular songs, including “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “We Will Rock You,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and of course, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Alex Neff and Abby Lorimor lead the cast as Galileo and Scaramouche, with Micah Brauch as Khashoggi, Shelby Parks as Oz, Lauryn Scott as Brit, Ken Whitacre as Buddy and Ryan Fuller as Killer Queen.