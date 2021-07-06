Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live to return to metro

The “Time Bubble Tour,” supervised by series creator Joel Hodgson, will feature the returning cast of the 2019 “Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour” -- Emily Marsh, Conor McGiffin, Nate Begle, and Yvonne Freese, --along with the world's only movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and GPC, according to Omaha Performing Arts. The show features the film "Making Contact."

If you’re not familiar with the “Mystery Science Theater 3000” TV show, a quick primer: In the not too distant future, a man is abducted by mad scientists and taken to a space satellite, where they force him to watch terrible movies to analyze the effects on his brain. It’s a vehicle to allow Hodgson, the show’s creator, to join his robot pals in “riffing” on the movie — making fun of it with quips and fake dialogue. In between riffing, the show features Hodgson — and later, hosts Mike Nelson and Jonah Ray — and the robots performing sketches and dealing with the scientists.