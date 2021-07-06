Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live to return to metro

Your favorite space crew and robots forced to watch bad movies by mad scientists is coming back to the metro area.
The Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: Time Bubble Tour will roll through Omaha on Nov. 24 at the Orpheum Theater.
The “Time Bubble Tour,” supervised by series creator Joel Hodgson, will feature the returning cast of the 2019 “Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour” -- Emily Marsh, Conor McGiffin, Nate Begle, and Yvonne Freese, --along with the world's only movie-riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and GPC, according to Omaha Performing Arts. The show features the film "Making Contact."
The 2019 show was amazing.
If you’re not familiar with the “Mystery Science Theater 3000” TV show, a quick primer: In the not too distant future, a man is abducted by mad scientists and taken to a space satellite, where they force him to watch terrible movies to analyze the effects on his brain. It’s a vehicle to allow Hodgson, the show’s creator, to join his robot pals in “riffing” on the movie — making fun of it with quips and fake dialogue. In between riffing, the show features Hodgson — and later, hosts Mike Nelson and Jonah Ray — and the robots performing sketches and dealing with the scientists.
The stage show will be directed by Tim Ryder, an alumni of the Second City Mainstage cast and writer and performer from the MST3K TV series, Omaha Performing Arts said.
“I’m thrilled to announce that the MST3K live show is back on the road for audiences to enjoy together again, especially after a year that's been tough on all of us," Hodgson said in a release. "I’ve learned to never underestimate the power of hanging with friends and watching a cheesy movie while bots yell stuff at the screen."