New musical performances begin today at Bluebarn Theatre

Bluebarn Theatre continues its Bonfire Series performances with “Before After, a Musical Love Story,” — the fourth show in the series.

“Before After,” directed by Suzanne Withem, gives Ben, played by Scott VanDenTop, and Ami, played by Alissa Hannish, the opportunity to meet again, but this time with obstacles.

Stuart Price created the music and lyrics, and Timothy Knapman created the book and additional lyrics for the show.

“Ami meets Ben on a beautiful hilltop. She recognizes him (years ago they were in love), but Ben has lost his memory,” a press release said. “‘Before After’ goes back and forth in time as their old and new relationships unfold.”

There are seven in-person shows — Today through Sunday at 7 p.m., April 23, 24 at 7 p.m.; and April 25 at 2 p.m. — and one virtual performance on April 23 at 7 p.m.

Currently, in-person attendance is only available to Bluebarn season members. General admission is $25 and educators, health care workers and military personnel access is $20. Tickets can be purchased at Bluebarn.org.

Bluebarn Theatre is located at 1106 S. 10th St. in Omaha.

