New season begins in September for Chanticleer Theater

Chanticleer Theater will begin its 2021-22 season on Sept. 10 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.
The shows “The Music Man” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be featured in the 2021-22 season after being postponed in 2020. Other shows are “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” and “The 39 Steps.”
“We’re so excited to share our 2021-22 season as we move towards gathering together again in our new space to enjoy incredible performances,” said Chanticleer President Denise Putman in a press release. “We think the season has something for everyone — from Broadway smash hits, to comedy, family shows and more. We can’t wait to get it started and share memorable experiences with our amazing community once again.”
“The Music Man” by Meridith Wilson, will have performances Sept. 10-12 and Sept. 17-19.
“The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize — this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef,” the release said. “His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.”
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will have performances Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-19. The show will feature lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Weber.
“Told entirely through song with the help of a main character narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife,” the release said. “While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.”
“A Streetcar Named Desire” by Tennessee Williams will have performances on Jan. 7-9 and Jan. 14-16, 2022.
“After losing her Mississippi home to creditors, Blanche du Bois relocates to the New Orleans home of her younger sister and brother-in-law, Stella and Stanley Kowalski. Undermined by romantic illusions, Blanche is unable to cope with life’s harsh realities,” the release said. “Though she finds a glimmer of hope while connecting with Stanleys’ gentlemanly friend, Mitch, Blanche cannot face the truth of her own troubled past and ultimately descends into madness.”
“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” will have performances March 11-13 and March 18-20, 2022. The show will feature music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak and book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman.
“When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path,” the release said. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn’t the only thing on Monty’s mind....”
“The 39 Steps” by Patrick Barlow and John Buchan will have performances May 13-22, 2022.
“Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre,” the release said. “This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers and some good old-fashioned romance.”
There is a Chanticleer season ticket subscriber option that includes 20% off tickets, first choice seating and special benefits. Those who subscribe by Aug. 1 will receive a complimentary drink to McCormick’s 1984 bar, the release said. Single tickets are also available.
For more information call 712-890-5601 or visit bit.ly/3x81c87.