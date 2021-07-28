New season begins in September for Chanticleer Theater

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will have performances Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-19. The show will feature lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Weber.

“Told entirely through song with the help of a main character narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife,” the release said. “While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.”

“A Streetcar Named Desire” by Tennessee Williams will have performances on Jan. 7-9 and Jan. 14-16, 2022.

“After losing her Mississippi home to creditors, Blanche du Bois relocates to the New Orleans home of her younger sister and brother-in-law, Stella and Stanley Kowalski. Undermined by romantic illusions, Blanche is unable to cope with life’s harsh realities,” the release said. “Though she finds a glimmer of hope while connecting with Stanleys’ gentlemanly friend, Mitch, Blanche cannot face the truth of her own troubled past and ultimately descends into madness.”