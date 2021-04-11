'Nunsense II – The Second Coming' begins Friday

The Mills Masquers invite you to join in the fun as they present the hit musical “Nunsense II – The Second Coming” with six performances over the next two weekends. The production opens April 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Barton-Rowe Theater north of Glenwood.

The Little Sisters of Hoboken, those humble nuns with a touch of show biz flair, return in this hilarious musical. Presenting a high-spirited and zany “Thank You Program” for their many supporters, the sisters sing and dance their way across the Mount St. Helen’s stage, which is already dressed for the Hoboken Music Society’s upcoming production of The Mikado. Musical numbers include “Winning Is Just the Beginning,” “There’s Only One Way To End Your Prayers,” “What Would Elvis Do?,” “The Padre Polka” and “A Hat and Cane Song.”

Nancy Wright leads the cast as the Mother Superior, with Phyllis Schwaninger as Sister Mary Hubert, Rebecca Neff as Sister Amnesia, Andrea Morrison as Sister Mary Robert, and Ciara Schierkolk as Sister Mary Leo. Also in the cast are Lois Pitchfork as Sister Brunhilde, Diana Crouch as Sister Fritz and Marj Schierkolk as Sister Marjorie Ann.

Nancy Wright is the production’s director, and the show is produced by Jeff DeYoung.

Additional shows are April 17 at 7:30 p.m., April 18 at 2 p.m., April 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. and April 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at millsmasquers.com, or by calling 712-527-3600 and leaving a message. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.