Omaha Community Playhouse in search of actors for production 'I Am My Own Wife'

The Omaha Community Playhouse is holding auditions for its upcoming production, “I Am My Own Wife,” originally directed by Doug Wright, via Zoom from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

Chrlotte von Mahlsdorg, a transgender woman, is the main character of the production.

“Actors who are transgender women, nonbinary and feminine of center are greatly encouraged to audition and will be given preference,” information in a press release said. “Cisgender men can also audition.”

The production is a true story about Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, an East Berlin transgender woman who survived two of the most repressive totalitarian regimes in history — the Nazis and the Communists — while openly flouting gender norms.

Born to a brutal Nazi father, Charlotte went on to become a highly celebrated antiques collector and curator of her own museum, according to the release.

The local production is running Oct. 30 through Nov. 15 at the Howard Drew Theatre and is being directed by Kimberly Faith Hickman. Rehearsals are expected to begin on Sept. 27.

It’s an incredible tale — with one actor playing 35 different roles — filled with intrigue, danger and conspiracy that examines the balance between morality and survival, the release said.