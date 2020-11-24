Omaha Community Playhouse looking to fill 10 roles for 'Murder on the Orient Express'

Omaha Community Playhouse will hold auditions starting Sunday for its upcoming production of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” at the OCP Dance Studio, 6915 Cass St., in Omaha.
“Based on the crime thriller novel by Agatha Christie — the best-selling novelist of all time — ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ will keep you guessing till the very end,” according to a press release from the theater.
In-person auditions will be held on Sunday by appointment only, virtual auditions will be held on Monday at 6 p.m. and video auditions are being accepted through Sunday. Callbacks will be on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to the release, the show is a suspenseful and thrilling whodunnit set aboard the world’s most famous luxury locomotive.
“When the legendary Orient Express becomes stranded by a snow storm, a passenger is found stabbed to death in his private room,” the release said. “With the murderer still on board, detective Pairot must work to solve the crime before the train reaches its destination.”
The cast will include five male and five female actors. According to the release these roles are:
Hercule Poirot — Male, all ethnicities: A famous Belgian detective; a big personality; authoritative, witty, charismatic and slightly pompous; driven to find the answers, good or bad, with a strong moral sense; very aware of his ability and his well-deserved reputation; extremely aware and instinctual, Belgian (or French) accent.
Monsieur Bouc — Male, all ethnicities: A Belgian man of good humor; playful, proud, generous; the director of the Compagnie Wagon Lit and formerly worked for the Belgian police force with Poirot; Belgian (or French) accent.
Mary Debenham — Female, all ethnicities: A governess, capable and romantic; a sadness around her eyes and a harness about her person, Standard British accent.
Hector MarQueen — Male, all ethnicities: Rachett’s personal secretary; tightly wound, edgy and nervous; he seems to be always on the verge of falling apart, American/New York accent.
Michel the Conductor/Marcel — Male, all ethnicities: one actor will play two roles; Michel: a good natured Frenchman with a quiet, almost grave sense of humor; unfailingly polite; Marcel: a Turkish waiter, snooty, smooth, French accent.
Princess Dragomiroff — Female, all ethnicities: a Russian dowager; very formal, a sweeping, impressive presence; imperial, impatient, Russian Accent.
Greta Ohlsson — Female, all ethnicities: Princess Dragomiroff’s traveling companion; inherently odd and devout Swedish woman; frightened, sheep like quality, Swedish accent.
Countess Andrenyi — Female, all ethnicities: A countess through marriage; impeccably put together, with a warmth that wins over everyone she meets; her delicacy belies a steely edge; she is no wilting flower; Hungarian accent.
Helen Hubbard — Female, all ethnicities; an outspoken and flamboyant American from the Midwest; jovial, obnoxious, domineering, deliciously nosy and brash; unapologetic; American accent.
Colonel Arbuthnot/Samuel Rachett — Male, all ethnicities: one actor will play two roles; Colonel Arbuthnot — Scotsman, middle aged, handsome, very matter of fact, occasionally tender, Scottish accent. (also plays Samuel Rachett) Samuel Rachett – Male, all ethnicities: middle aged American businessman, evil at heart and frightening, dangerous, unforgiving, stern demeanor, domineering, American/Brooklyn Accent. (also plays Colonel Arbuthnot)
Those who audition need to bring, or email, contact information, schedule and a list of when there would be a rehearsal conflict and a completed audition form. If one is available, please bring a recent photo — the photo will not be returned.
Rehearsals will begin on Jan. 17, 2021 and show dates will be Feb. 26 through March 21, 2021.
Those interested in in-person auditions, virtual auditions, video submissions or want more information, should email Becky Delber at bdeiber@omahaplayhouse.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!