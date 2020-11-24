Omaha Community Playhouse looking to fill 10 roles for 'Murder on the Orient Express'

Omaha Community Playhouse will hold auditions starting Sunday for its upcoming production of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” at the OCP Dance Studio, 6915 Cass St., in Omaha.

“Based on the crime thriller novel by Agatha Christie — the best-selling novelist of all time — ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ will keep you guessing till the very end,” according to a press release from the theater.

In-person auditions will be held on Sunday by appointment only, virtual auditions will be held on Monday at 6 p.m. and video auditions are being accepted through Sunday. Callbacks will be on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the release, the show is a suspenseful and thrilling whodunnit set aboard the world’s most famous luxury locomotive.

“When the legendary Orient Express becomes stranded by a snow storm, a passenger is found stabbed to death in his private room,” the release said. “With the murderer still on board, detective Pairot must work to solve the crime before the train reaches its destination.”

The cast will include five male and five female actors. According to the release these roles are: