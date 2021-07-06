Omaha Community Playhouse to host garage sale this weekend

The Omaha Community Playhouse will have a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a press release, the sale will offer miscellaneous theatre props that have been used over the last few decades. This includes,

Props that are very specific to a particular play or musical — for example, a large Frankenstein chair

Generic props such as kitchen wear, luggage, telephones, candle sticks, etc.

Large pieces of furniture — chairs, tables, settees, couches, etc.

Hand props and set dressing pieces

Miscellaneous larger items — for example, a phone booth

“This is a wonderful opportunity for local, regional and high school theatre’s to stock up on props, as well as individuals looking for larger furniture items, home decor and unique flea-market finds,” the release said.

The sale will be held at 6915 Cass St., in Omaha.

