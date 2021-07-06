 Skip to main content
Omaha Community Playhouse to host garage sale this weekend
Omaha Community Playhouse to host garage sale this weekend

Playhouse file

The Omaha Community Playhouse in Omaha.

 Omaha World-Herald file photo

The Omaha Community Playhouse will have a garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a press release, the sale will offer miscellaneous theatre props that have been used over the last few decades. This includes,

  • Props that are very specific to a particular play or musical — for example, a large Frankenstein chair
  • Generic props such as kitchen wear, luggage, telephones, candle sticks, etc.
  • Large pieces of furniture — chairs, tables, settees, couches, etc.
  • Hand props and set dressing pieces
  • Miscellaneous larger items — for example, a phone booth

“This is a wonderful opportunity for local, regional and high school theatre’s to stock up on props, as well as individuals looking for larger furniture items, home decor and unique flea-market finds,” the release said.

The sale will be held at 6915 Cass St., in Omaha.

