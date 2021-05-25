Omaha Symphony Garden Series performances

The Omaha Symphony has created the Garden Series — free outdoor pop-up concerts — with performances in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
Performances are open to the public, social distancing will be enforced and masks are required when not seated.
Details on performances provided by the press release.
Omaha Symphony String Quartet
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2
Where: The courtyard at El Museo Latino
Co-hosted by El Museo Latino
Featuring: Bozhidar Shopov, Keith Plenert — violin; Thomas Kluge — viola; Samuel Pierce-Ruhland — cello
This performance will be presented in Spanish and English
Omaha Symphony String Quartet
When: 4 p.m. Thursday, June 3
Where: Inner Rail at Aksarben Village
Featuring: Ricardo Amador, Juliet Yoshida — violin; Judy Divis — viola; Holly Stout — cello
Omaha Symphony String Quartet
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3
Where: Council Bluffs Farmers Market Bayliss Park
Co-hosted by The 712 Initiative
Featuring: Bozhidar Shopov, Keith Plenert — violin; Thomas Kluge—viola; Samuel Pierce-Ruhland — cello
This performance will be presented in Spanish and English
Omaha Symphony Flute Trio
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6
Where: Joslyn Art Museum Sculpture Garden
Co-hosted by Joslyn Art Museum
Featuring: Maria Harding — flute; Brian Sherwood — viola; Nate Olson — bass
Omaha Symphony String Duo
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 15
Where: No More Empty Pots Community Garden on the corner of 13th and Leavenworth
Co-hosted by No More Empty Pots
Featuring: Melissa Pruss — violin; Lucy Duke — cello
Omaha Symphony String Quartet
When: 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 16
Where: Council Bluffs Riverfront Avenue A cul-de-sac
Co-hosted by the Council Bluffs Library
Featuring: Bozhidar Shopov, Keith Plenert — violin; Thomas Kluge — viola; Samuel Pierce-Ruhland — cello
This performance will be presented in Spanish and English
For more information visit omahasymphony.org/garden-series.