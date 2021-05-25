 Skip to main content
Omaha Symphony Garden Series performances
Omaha Symphony

Thousands of students from across southwest Iowa in March 2020 participate in the two-day Mission Imagination event held at Iowa Western Community College's Art Center. The gathering gave students the opportunity to hear live orchestra music from the Omaha Symphony with an interactive educational program. On Friday, the Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony is hosting a virtual fundraiser, Bach + Beer, which still has a limited number of tickets available to the public.

 Courtesy Kelsey Stupfell

The Omaha Symphony has created the Garden Series — free outdoor pop-up concerts — with performances in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Performances are open to the public, social distancing will be enforced and masks are required when not seated.

Details on performances provided by the press release.

Omaha Symphony String Quartet

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2

Where: The courtyard at El Museo Latino

Co-hosted by El Museo Latino

Featuring: Bozhidar Shopov, Keith Plenert — violin; Thomas Kluge — viola; Samuel Pierce-Ruhland — cello

This performance will be presented in Spanish and English

Omaha Symphony String Quartet

When: 4 p.m. Thursday, June 3

Where: Inner Rail at Aksarben Village

Featuring: Ricardo Amador, Juliet Yoshida — violin; Judy Divis — viola; Holly Stout — cello

Omaha Symphony String Quartet

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3

Where: Council Bluffs Farmers Market Bayliss Park

Co-hosted by The 712 Initiative

Featuring: Bozhidar Shopov, Keith Plenert — violin; Thomas Kluge—viola; Samuel Pierce-Ruhland — cello

This performance will be presented in Spanish and English

Omaha Symphony Flute Trio

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6

Where: Joslyn Art Museum Sculpture Garden

Co-hosted by Joslyn Art Museum

Featuring: Maria Harding — flute; Brian Sherwood — viola; Nate Olson — bass

Omaha Symphony String Duo

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 15

Where: No More Empty Pots Community Garden on the corner of 13th and Leavenworth

Co-hosted by No More Empty Pots

Featuring: Melissa Pruss — violin; Lucy Duke — cello

Omaha Symphony String Quartet

When: 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 16

Where: Council Bluffs Riverfront Avenue A cul-de-sac

Co-hosted by the Council Bluffs Library

Featuring: Bozhidar Shopov, Keith Plenert — violin; Thomas Kluge — viola; Samuel Pierce-Ruhland — cello

This performance will be presented in Spanish and English

For more information visit omahasymphony.org/garden-series.

