Omaha Symphony Garden Series performances

The Omaha Symphony has created the Garden Series — free outdoor pop-up concerts — with performances in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Performances are open to the public, social distancing will be enforced and masks are required when not seated.

Details on performances provided by the press release.

Omaha Symphony String Quartet

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2

Where: The courtyard at El Museo Latino

Co-hosted by El Museo Latino

Featuring: Bozhidar Shopov, Keith Plenert — violin; Thomas Kluge — viola; Samuel Pierce-Ruhland — cello

This performance will be presented in Spanish and English

Omaha Symphony String Quartet

When: 4 p.m. Thursday, June 3

Where: Inner Rail at Aksarben Village

Featuring: Ricardo Amador, Juliet Yoshida — violin; Judy Divis — viola; Holly Stout — cello

Omaha Symphony String Quartet

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3