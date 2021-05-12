PACE and Chanticleer Community Theater welcome visitors back to live performances

Chanticleer Community Theater takes the mainstage of the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center Friday for their first in-person live performance, “Whine, Women and Song,” a musical tribute to the ladies of song from the ‘30s, ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s.

Director Gary Bosanek is well known in the region. He has been seen in many local theaters as F.D.R. in “Annie,” Bert in “42nd Street” with Papillion La Vista Community Theater, along with “Grand Night for Singing” and “Nunsense A-Men” at Bellevue Little Theater. In addition to community theater, Bosanek has performed for 36 seasons with Opera Omaha and served as wardrobe master for the Mannheim Steamroller’s national tour of the NBC TV Special “The Christmas Angel Ice Show.”

Bosanek, alongside stage manager Johnnie Richards and pianist Kim Hansen, will pay homage to the wonderful female legends of music.

The songs are well-known for their beauty, charm, young ideas, and their angst. The six “Whinettes” are performed by Diane Jones, Kim Alger, Mary Sorensen, Vicki Molacek, Katie Miller, and Lauren Anderson Gilmore.

“We hope you enjoy ‘The Whinettes’ as they take you down memory lane.” Bosanek said in a press release. “Sit back, relax, and remember as you listen to the music.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}