PACE and Chanticleer Community Theater welcome visitors back to live performances

Chanticleer Community Theater takes the mainstage of the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center Friday for their first in-person live performance, “Whine, Women and Song,” a musical tribute to the ladies of song from the ‘30s, ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s.
Director Gary Bosanek is well known in the region. He has been seen in many local theaters as F.D.R. in “Annie,” Bert in “42nd Street” with Papillion La Vista Community Theater, along with “Grand Night for Singing” and “Nunsense A-Men” at Bellevue Little Theater. In addition to community theater, Bosanek has performed for 36 seasons with Opera Omaha and served as wardrobe master for the Mannheim Steamroller’s national tour of the NBC TV Special “The Christmas Angel Ice Show.”
Bosanek, alongside stage manager Johnnie Richards and pianist Kim Hansen, will pay homage to the wonderful female legends of music.
The songs are well-known for their beauty, charm, young ideas, and their angst. The six “Whinettes” are performed by Diane Jones, Kim Alger, Mary Sorensen, Vicki Molacek, Katie Miller, and Lauren Anderson Gilmore.
“We hope you enjoy ‘The Whinettes’ as they take you down memory lane.” Bosanek said in a press release. “Sit back, relax, and remember as you listen to the music.”
The production will be performed in front of a live, socially distanced, audience for a limited run of three nights only. In the release, Chanticleer Advisory Committee President Denise Putman said, “We are looking forward to seeing our dedicated Chanticleer members, once again in person and cannot wait to welcome many new community members to the joy of live theater.”
In addition to this weekend’s performances, Chanticleer Children’s Theater has begun rehearsals for one of their community favorites, “Fiddler on the Roof JR,” with performances taking place June 17-27.
Chanticleer Community Theater has shared its love and passion for music and the arts on stage since 1952.
“We need something to tie our community together,” said Putman. “We miss all of you and cannot wait to be back together again in our beautiful new theater space at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.”
The Hoff Center, located at 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs, has enhanced safety measures in place including reduced seating capacity, physically distanced seating, face mask requirements, contactless ticketing, and program books, and more.
Tickets for Friday’s show are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $15 for students. To purchase, go online to paceartsiowa.org/theater, contact the Hoff Center Box Office in person or over the phone by calling 712-890-5601.