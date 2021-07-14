PACE, Museum of Danish America named Cultural Leadership Partners

Several southwest Iowa organizations were awarded grants and at least two were designated Cultural Leadership Partners by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs as part of $2.3 million in grants announced last week by the department. The state’s investment is enhanced by funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Iowa’s arts, entertainment and recreation industry lost 4,500 jobs between February 2020 and April 2021, according to numbers from Iowa Workforce Development. Iowa’s nonprofit arts and culture sector lost nearly $50 million, according to Americans for the Arts.
In a typical year, arts and culture employ more than 43,000 Iowans and account for 2.3% of the state’s economy, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Cultural Leadership Partners are arts and cultural organizations recognized as “community and cultural anchors that maintain high standards of excellence, generate tourism and support high-quality jobs,” according to a press release from the department.
Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment and the Museum of Danish America were among 58 organizations in the state to receive the designation. They will receive annual grants of $15,000 and $20,000, respectively, for three years.
Selection included an interview with state officials and information on community engagement and impact, the organization’s strategic plan, its financial strength, plans for the future and how it practices inclusion, according to PACE CEO Dana Kehm.
“I think it shows the work PACE and its partners are doing to make sure Pottawattamie County is a center for the arts,” she told the Nonpareil.
PACE developed and manages the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs. The facility includes a theater, rehearsal areas, gallery, artist studios, classrooms, a teaching kitchen and other catalysts for creativity. It is the home for multiple nonprofits, including PACE, Chanticleer Community Theater, Kanesville Symphony Orchestra, American Midwest Ballet and the Kitchen Council.
This summer, PACE is offering Music in the Park for six Wednesday evenings, ceramics classes for youth and adults and a three-day summer camp, “Art that Moves,” for children ages 7-9 and 10-12, according to its website. PACE also offers the PACE Gallery and the ACE Speaker Series.
American Midwest Ballet offers dance classes for children as young as 3 and classes for adults in various styles, as well as professional dance performances. Chanticleer offers a summer workshop for children ages 7-14 and a full season of productions. The Kanesville Symphony Orchestra is open to all musicians and offers a regular season of concerts. The Kitchen Council offers a startup incubator for food entrepreneurs, as well as culinary arts and related classes. For more information, visit the website at paceartsiowa.org.
The Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn explores the Danish-American experience, the historic and modern influences of Denmark on the United States and the continuing story of how immigrants shape American identity, according to its mission statement.
The Museum of Danish America, then called the Danish Immigrant Museum, was founded in 1983 to preserve the history of Danish immigration to America, the museum’s website states. The first phase of the museum’s building was completed and opened in June 1994 as a national center for the Danish-American community. In October 2013, the museum officially adopted the name Museum of Danish America.
The museum features three floors of exhibits, including some that visitors can interact with. A touchscreen kiosk near Victor Borge’s first piano tells the story of the renowned comedian and pianist. Children can climb inside a model of a World War II-era Danish fishing boat. A multimedia room offers exclusive video content.
Its grounds, originally donated by the Elk Horn Lutheran Church, have been transformed into the Jens Jensen Prairie Landscape Park — named after the father of the Prairie School of Landscape Architecture, who was a colleague of Frank Lloyd Wright. The 30-acre park includes recreated prairie, the Jens Dixen Cabin, a restored wetland area and other features.
For more information, visit the website at danishmuseum.org.
Other southwest Iowa grant recipients included American Midwest Ballet, $10,000; Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony’s Mission Imagination, $10,000; Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony’s Mission Imagination at Iowa Western Community College, $10,000; the Historic General Dodge House, $5,000; and the New Century Art Guild of Elk Horn to develop a series of public art exhibitions — “Walls of Honor” — created by military veterans, $5,000.