PACE, Museum of Danish America named Cultural Leadership Partners

Several southwest Iowa organizations were awarded grants and at least two were designated Cultural Leadership Partners by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs as part of $2.3 million in grants announced last week by the department. The state’s investment is enhanced by funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Iowa’s arts, entertainment and recreation industry lost 4,500 jobs between February 2020 and April 2021, according to numbers from Iowa Workforce Development. Iowa’s nonprofit arts and culture sector lost nearly $50 million, according to Americans for the Arts.

In a typical year, arts and culture employ more than 43,000 Iowans and account for 2.3% of the state’s economy, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Cultural Leadership Partners are arts and cultural organizations recognized as “community and cultural anchors that maintain high standards of excellence, generate tourism and support high-quality jobs,” according to a press release from the department.

Pottawattamie Arts Culture & Entertainment and the Museum of Danish America were among 58 organizations in the state to receive the designation. They will receive annual grants of $15,000 and $20,000, respectively, for three years.