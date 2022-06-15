PACE wins state preservation award for Harvester II building restoration

The Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center that is now a showpiece for the Council Bluffs community is also turning heads around the state.

The center was among four projects in the spotlight during the 2022 Preserve Iowa Summit when Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment received the Margaret Keyes Award for its $27 million restoration and expansion of the former McCormick Harvesting Machine Co. building and creation of the 95,000-square-foot arts center, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

The award, named for a nationally recognized historic preservationist who led the restoration of the Old Capitol in Iowa City, was presented on June 2 in Mason City, along with a Preservation Project of Merit Award, which recognizes projects that exemplify the best practices of historic preservation, meet federal standards and make use of state tax credits for historic preservation.

“I think this is wonderful, because we do have a very good facility here that meets the needs of the Omaha-Council Bluffs area,” said Dr. Ted Hoff, whose family provided the lead gift of $2 million for the project. “I feel quite honored to know the state has given us the award.

“We’ve worked very hard, and we’ve tried to meet the needs of the community in this facility,” he said. “I think the main thing is that everything is kind of centrally located in one building.”

“I think Council Bluffs should be proud that we have such a wonderful arts center just in our backyard,” said Danna Kehm, CEO of Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment. “Until you come into the facility, you don’t realize everything that’s happening in the building. I also hear a lot of ‘is this really Council Bluffs?’”

The facility houses the 280-seat Polina and Bob Schlott Performing Arts Center — named for the couple who donated $1 million for it — McCormick’s 1894 Bar, rehearsal and exhibition spaces, artist studios, teaching kitchens, classrooms and more and is now the home of Chanticleer Theater, American Midwest Ballet, the Kanesville Symphony Orchestra and the Kitchen Council. Other major donations included $500,000 from Dick and Deanne Miller and another $500,000 from John and Anne Nelson.

“I was a small part of it,” Hoff said. “There were a lot of moving parts that made the facility possible.”

In fact, the project received a Best Community Effort award last year from the nonprofit Preservation Iowa.

Pete Tulipana, then the president of the Iowa West Foundation, was a strong leader in the effort, Hoff said, and the foundation committed $9 million toward the project — then its largest single grant ever. People from the Chanticleer Theater and the other partners helped figure out where things should go and what the different spaces needed.

“Judy Davis (PACE campaign chair and former PACE executive director) played a large part in fundraising and gathering of funds in the community and Omaha and across the state,” Hoff said.

The McCormick Harvesting Machine Company structure was built in 1894 for use as a farm-implement warehouse. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, so PACE was able to get state historic tax credits valued at more than $3.6 million from the Iowa Economic Development Authority and federal historic tax credits worth $2.3 million on the renovation project. It also qualified for a $1 million Enhance Iowa grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, $800,000 in federal Brownfield tax credits and a state Historic Places grant of $400,000.

The renovation was kicked off with a ground-breaking ceremony on June 1, 2018 amid some daunting challenges.

“The building had been vacant for 20-some years,” Kehm said. “While it was still structurally sound, there needed to be some repairs made. We were fortunate to have two original windows, so we used those as the model. The biggest challenge we had was to maintain the historic character of the building while still meeting the needs of all of the partners.”

Design work was done by Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, and Hausmann Construction was the contractor for the project, Kehm said.

Project Advocates representatives kept the organization informed about requirements that needed to be followed to maintain the building’s eligibility for historic tax credits, she said.

The center was dedicated with a triumphant ribbon cutting on March 13, 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic was a huge obstacle in the facility’s first two years, Kehm said. Two days after the successful opening of Chanticleer’s production of “The Music Man” in the Polina and Bob Schlott Performing Arts Center, the Hoff Center had to close — but traffic is picking up, she said.

“It’s been sort of stop and go so far,” she said. “Just in the last three months is when people started coming back to enjoy the arts.”

Last month on the center’s Hoff Fourth Fridays event, “we had about 500 people come through the door,” Kehm said.

The monthly event combines live entertainment, a pop-up restaurant, art classes and the center’s exhibits. The next Hoff Fourth Friday, slated for 4 to 10 p.m. on June 24, will feature McCormick’s 1894 Bar, a pop-up restaurant, live music by singer-songwriter-guitarist Andre Vander Velde and more. Vander Velde will begin performing at 6 p.m.

PACE hopes to see a lot of people return and enjoy the art and culture offered by all of its partners, Kehm said.

The Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center will offer workshops in youth cooking, ceramics, painting and music, acting and choreography this summer. Open studio hours with PACE studio artists will be held at 6 p.m. on Fridays this month, and artist Jeff Koterba will appear at 8:30 p.m. June 24 as part of the PACE Speaker Series. He will discuss how his ideas about COVID-19 evolved during the pandemic and how his drawing process changed — for the better.

Auditions will be held for “Aladdin Jr.” from 2 to 4 p.m. on June 18 and 4 to 6 p.m. on June 29, with actors from age 8 to high school seniors needed.

The Hoff Center is currently featuring the “PACE New Masters” art exhibit and the “McCormick’s Vault Exhibit,” as well as its permanent “Grant Wood Corn Room Murals” exhibition. The center is accepting applications for consignment artists.

PACE also sponsors Music in the Park at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through July 13 at Bayliss Park. Upcoming concerts will feature the Grigio Brothers this week, followed by the USAF Heartland of America Band on June 29 and the Omaha Big Band, Ltd., on July 13. (No concert is listed on the calendar for July 6.)

For more information, visit paceartsiowa.org or call 712-890-5600.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.