Passion for music resurfaces after loss

Zachary Donnelly released his single “Rolling Stone” on July 6, and is planning on releasing an album on Dec. 13.

Born and raised in Shenandoah, Donnelly has had his fair share of hardships.

He was the youngest of his mom’s six kids, grew up in extreme poverty and his family was constantly on welfare.

When he was 2, his mother moved to Arizona, taking him with, hoping his father would follow. His father remarried, had two more children, then took Donnelly back to Iowa.

He grew up in a way where he and his siblings shared everything. When he was younger he realized he was gay, and felt he was alone in the world.

“I didn’t have a safe space to talk to people about what I was feeling and going through,” he said.

He moved to Omaha when he was 18, and experienced homelessness which forced him into “survival mode.” And when Donnelly was 23, his mother was murdered.

“When that happened it pushed me back into my music,” he said. “It had always been a dream of mine, but it wasn’t always a convenient time to work on it. So I decided to do it and stick to it this time.”

Donnelly got into music when he was 6 years old.