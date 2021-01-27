Performances are back at Omaha Performing Arts Center

Kicking off in February, shows begin to make a comeback at the Omaha Performing Arts Center.
The spring season starts off with Ranky Tanky on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Holland Center.
Eric Ewing, the executive director of the Great Plains Black History Museum, will talk about Omaha’s rich jazz history at 6:30 p.m. — an hour before the show.
“Ranky Tanky performs timeless music born from the Gullah culture, in America’s southeastern Sea Island region, with mixtures of gospel, funk, R&B and jazz,” said a press release from Omaha Performing Arts.
Tickets start at $20 for Ranky Tanky.
Alicia Olatuja Intuition: Songs From the Minds of Women will be at the Holland Center on March 11, at 7:30 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., Kathy Tyree will host a discussion on “Black women in jazz.” Tyree, or as some may say “Omaha’s Own Queen of Soul,” has been a director, actress and singer for over 30 years.
“Alicia Olatuja astounds audiences with her exquisite vocals and artistic versatility. ‘Intuition,’ celebrates the works of female icons including songs of Brenda Russell, Sade, Tracy Chapman, Kate Bush, Angela Bofill and Linda Creed and features classics such as ‘Give Me One Reason’ and ‘This Woman’s Work,’” said the release.
Tickets for this show start at $19.
Raul Midón will be at the 1200 Club — Holland Center, on March 20, at 7:30 p.m.
“Raul Midón has released 10 studio albums as a solo jazz artist and is dubbed ‘an eclectic adventurist’ by People magazine,” said the release.
Midón has worked with artists Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock and Bill Withers, and received a nomination for a Grammy Award — “Best Jazz Vocal Performance.”
Tickets to see Paul Midón at $19.
The Allman Betts Band, will be at the Orpheum Theater on April 16 at 7:30 p.m.
This show will feature music from the band’s album, solo projects and the Allman Brothers Band, the release said. The Allman Brothers Band are a legendary group founded by Devon Allman and Duane Betts’ fathers, Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts.
Tickets for this show start at $25.50.
“PHILADANCO!”, will be at the Orpheum Theater on April 29 at 7:30 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m. before the show, there will be a curtain warm-up in the lobby with Aaron Gregory — an acclaimed dancer, local choreographer and founder of the LTG Movement School. This performance will feature work made by Ray Mercer, an Omaha native.
“Founded in 1970 by Joan Myers Brown, “PHILADANCO” is known for using the language of dance to explore Black history, social justice and civil rights,” the release said. “‘PHILADANCO’ is recognized for its artistic integrity, superbly trained dancers and electrifying performances.”
Tickets for “PHILADANCO!” start at $20.
The last show of the spring season will be Bria Skonberg at the Orpheum Theater on May 12 at 7:30 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m. before the show, there will be a showcase by the University of Nebraska Omaha’s Great Plains Jazz Festival in the lobby.
“New York based trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg has been described as one of the ‘most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation’ by the Wall Street Journal,” said the release.
Tickets for this show start at $19.
To ensure safety, masks are required and limited seating has been put in place. Some of these shows offer simulcasting for those who would like to watch, but don’t feel comfortable attending in person. More information on simulcasting can be found at ticketomaha.com/faqs-simulcast.
To purchase tickets for these shows and others, visit ticketomaha.com/#/Grid.