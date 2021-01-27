Performances are back at Omaha Performing Arts Center

“Founded in 1970 by Joan Myers Brown, “PHILADANCO” is known for using the language of dance to explore Black history, social justice and civil rights,” the release said. “‘PHILADANCO’ is recognized for its artistic integrity, superbly trained dancers and electrifying performances.”

Tickets for “PHILADANCO!” start at $20.

The last show of the spring season will be Bria Skonberg at the Orpheum Theater on May 12 at 7:30 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m. before the show, there will be a showcase by the University of Nebraska Omaha’s Great Plains Jazz Festival in the lobby.

“New York based trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg has been described as one of the ‘most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation’ by the Wall Street Journal,” said the release.

Tickets for this show start at $19.

To ensure safety, masks are required and limited seating has been put in place. Some of these shows offer simulcasting for those who would like to watch, but don’t feel comfortable attending in person. More information on simulcasting can be found at ticketomaha.com/faqs-simulcast.

To purchase tickets for these shows and others, visit ticketomaha.com/#/Grid.

