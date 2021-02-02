Phase two winners from Keep Iowa Beautiful photo contest

Twenty years ago, Keep Iowa Beautiful was founded — and the organization decided to celebrate its anniversary with a photography contest.

Over 850 photos were submitted throughout five different categories — Iowa Landscape, Iowa Water, Iowa Cities, Iowans in Action and Iowa Wildlife.

Phase one winners have already been announced. The winners for Phase two are as follows,

First place was Brian Abeling from west Des Moines. He won $500 for the photo, “Horseshoe Bluff.”

Second place was Justin West from Des Moines. He won $250 for the photo, “Super Moon-Iowa Capitol in Winter.”

Third place was Wilford Yoder from Iowa City. He won $100 for the photo, “Helping Hands Loading Oat Bundles.”

For the last two weeks of January, Keep Iowa Beautiful held a voting period for the public to choose the “Public Favorite Photo.” Photos that could be voted on were the first place photos of each category.

Dave Austin from Ankeny won and was awarded $100. His photo was “Trinity Church Under the Stars.”

All of the photos and winners can be found at keepiowabeautiful.org/photography-contest/winners.

