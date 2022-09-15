 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Aladdin Jr.’ to take audiences on magic carpet ride

PHOTOS: 'Aladdin Jr.' to take audiences on magic carpet ride

  • 0
091522-cbn-news-aladdin-p13

Dean Pope, right, plays the Sultan and June Gentry plays Princess Jasmine in the Chanticleer Children's Theater production of "Aladdin Jr.," which begins its run tonight at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. The show runs Sept. 15-18 and 22-25. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and the Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. Tickets for "Aladdin Jr." and other Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment events can be purchased at paceartsiowa.org.
091522-cbn-news-aladdin-p12

From left, Abhi Bista plays Iago, Dean Pope plays the Sultan, June Gentry plays Princess Jasmine and Guy Shipley plays Jafar in the Chanticleer Children's Theater production of "Aladdin Jr.," which begins its run tonight at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. The show runs Sept. 15-18 and 22-25. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and the Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. Tickets for "Aladdin Jr." and other Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment events can be purchased at paceartsiowa.org.
091522-cbn-news-aladdin-p11

The Chanticleer Children's Theater production of "Aladdin Jr.," begins its run tonight at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. The young actors involved in the show have been working hard since June to bring the classic Disney story and songs to the stage. The show runs Sept. 15-18 and 22-25. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and the Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. Tickets for "Aladdin Jr." and other Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment events can be purchased at paceartsiowa.org.
091522-cbn-news-aladdin-p10

Abhi Bista, left plays Iago and Guy Shipley plays Jafar in the Chanticleer Children's Theater production of "Aladdin Jr.," which begins its run tonight at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. The show runs Sept. 15-18 and 22-25. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and the Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. Tickets for "Aladdin Jr." and other Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment events can be purchased at paceartsiowa.org.
091522-cbn-news-aladdin-p9

Zane Walter plays Omar, Lilly Ozzello plays Kassim and Gaven Rames plays Babkak in the Chanticleer Children's Theater production of "Aladdin Jr.," which begins its run tonight at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. The show runs Sept. 15-18 and 22-25. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and the Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. Tickets for "Aladdin Jr." and other Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment events can be purchased at paceartsiowa.org.
091522-cbn-news-aladdin-p8

From right, Dean Pope, center plays the Sultan, Korbin Horton plays Aladdin and June Gentry plays Princess Jasmine.
091522-cbn-news-aladdin-p7

The Chanticleer Children's Theater production of "Aladdin Jr.," begins its run tonight at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. The young actors involved in the show have been working hard since June to bring the classic Disney story and songs to the stage. The show runs Sept. 15-18 and 22-25. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and the Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. Tickets for "Aladdin Jr." and other Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment events can be purchased at paceartsiowa.org.
091522-cbn-news-aladdin-p5

Gabriel Russell stars as Genie in the Chanticleer Children's Theater production of "Aladdin Jr.," which begins its run tonight at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. The show runs Sept. 15-18 and 22-25. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and the Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. Tickets for "Aladdin Jr." and other Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment events can be purchased at paceartsiowa.org.
091522-cbn-news-aladdin-p6

Dean Pope, center plays the Sultan and Korbin Horton, at left, plays Aladdin in the Chanticleer Children's Theater production of "Aladdin Jr.," which begins its run tonight at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. The show runs Sept. 15-18 and 22-25. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and the Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. Tickets for "Aladdin Jr." and other Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment events can be purchased at paceartsiowa.org.
091522-cbn-news-aladdin-p4

Korbin Horton, left in front, stars as Aladdin and Gabriel Russell, at right, stars as Genie in the Chanticleer Children's Theater production of "Aladdin Jr.," which begins its run tonight at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. The show runs Sept. 15-18 and 22-25. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and the Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. Tickets for "Aladdin Jr." and other Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment events can be purchased at paceartsiowa.org.
091522-cbn-news-aladdin-p3

Korbin Horton, left, stars as Aladdin and Gabriel Russell, right, stars as Genie in the Chanticleer Children's Theater production of "Aladdin Jr.," which begins its run tonight at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. The show runs Sept. 15-18 and 22-25. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and the Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. Tickets for "Aladdin Jr." and other Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment events can be purchased at paceartsiowa.org.
091522-cbn-news-aladdin-p2

Korbin Horton, right, stars as Aladdin and Gabriel Russell, left, stars as Genie in the Chanticleer Children’s Theater production of “Aladdin Jr.,” which begins its run tonight at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.
091522-cbn-news-aladdin-p1

The Chanticleer Children’s Theater production of “Aladdin Jr.,” begins its run tonight at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. The young actors involved in the show have been working hard since June to bring the classic Disney story and songs to the stage. The show runs Sept. 15-18 and 22-25. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and the Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. Tickets for “Aladdin Jr.” and other Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment events can be purchased at paceartsiowa.org.
