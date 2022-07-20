 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

PHOTOS: Arts & Snacks

  • 0
072022-cbn-news-pace-camp-p8

Isla Kruse, left, and Penelope Driscoll, right, both 10, apply paper mache to the wire frame of a sculpture their class crafted during PACE's July summer arts camp, Renaissance Masters in Art & Culinary, at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Campers learned about the history of Renaissance masters, created their own artwork in the style of these legendary artists and made healthy historic culinary creations. The kids got to learn with their hands while creating and working with different materials and techniques, and their works were presented to family and friends in a gallery at the end of the week.
072022-cbn-news-pace-camp-p6

No-bake almond gingerbread cookies, a recipe from the Renaissance era, were made by students during PACE's July summer arts camp, Renaissance Masters in Art & Culinary, at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Campers learned about the history of Renaissance masters, created their own artwork in the style of these legendary artists and made healthy historic culinary creations. The kids got to learn with their hands while creating and working with different materials and techniques, and their works were presented to family and friends in a gallery at the end of the week.
072022-cbn-news-pace-camp-p5

Isla Ferry, left, 9, and Zoey Markham, 7, peel blanched nuts as they make no-bake almond gingerbread cookies, a recipe from the Renaissance era.
072022-cbn-news-pace-camp-p4

Instructor Jon Neth, standing at right of center, helps Addison Driscoll, left, 7, Natalie Crawford, at right, 8, and other kids peel blanched nuts as they make no-bake almond gingerbread cookies, a recipe from the Renaissance era, during PACE’s July summer arts camp, Renaissance Masters in Art & Culinary, at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Campers learned about the history of Renaissance masters, created their own artwork in the style of these legendary artists and made healthy historic culinary creations. The kids got to learn with their hands while creating and working with different materials and techniques, and their works were presented to family and friends in a gallery at the end of the week.
072022-cbn-news-pace-camp-p3

Alexa Johnson, 11, and other kids put themselves in Michelangelo’s shoes as they recreate the artist’s historic Sistine Chapel ceiling painting.
072022-cbn-news-pace-camp-p2

Natalie Crawford, 8, peels blanched nuts as her class makes no-bake almond gingerbread cookies, a recipe from the Renaissance era, during PACE’s July summer arts camp, Renaissance Masters in Art & Culinary, at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Campers learned about the history of Renaissance masters, created their own artwork in the style of these legendary artists and made healthy historic culinary creations. The kids got to learn with their hands while creating and working with different materials and techniques, and their works were presented to family and friends in a gallery at the end of the week.
072022-cbn-news-pace-camp-p1

Brody Justesen, 10, and other children put themselves in Michelangelo's shoes as they recreate the artist's historic Sistine Chapel ceiling painting during PACE's July summer arts camp, Renaissance Masters in Art & Culinary, at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Campers learned about the history of Renaissance masters, created their own artwork in the style of these legendary artists and made healthy historic culinary creations. The kids got to learn with their hands while creating and working with different materials and techniques, and their works were presented to family and friends in a gallery at the end of the week.
0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Weeknd shares wild trailer for HBO series 'The Idol'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert