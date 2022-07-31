 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PACE Interactive immerses community in arts

PHOTOS: PACE Interactive immerses community in arts

Katrina Swanson snaps a selfie in front of her painting, "Dots," which is featured in the PACE New Masters series, while exploring the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center during PACE Interactive, the annual fundraiser for Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment, on Friday, July 29, 2022. Guests experienced all that the Hoff Center has to offer as they took in the sights, sounds and scents on all four floors of the facility. Kitchen Council chefs sampled their culinary wares, the gallery walls showed off the offerings from the PACE New Masters exhibit and folks participated in hands-on art activities. The main stage featured performances from Chanticleer Theater, Kanesville Symphony Orchestra and American Midwest Ballet. Music and other live performances filled the spaces as visitors perused the Hoff Center. PACE CEO Danna Kehm said money raised from events like these helps keep PACE's year-round arts programming and other opportunities affordable and accessible to the Council Bluffs community and beyond.
Guests get a sneak preview of the Chanticleer Theater production of “Aladdin, Jr.” inside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center during PACE Interactive.
A human statue stands motionless.
Sisters Maddie, left, and Mia Shipley, second from right, granddaughters of Dick Miller, center, contribute to a collage of guest tile paintings inside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.
Guests watch projections on the gallery walls inside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center during PACE Interactive.
Artist Patty Talbert's painting, "Momma," hangs in the gallery as part of the PACE New Masters series as a guests snaps photos on his phone inside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center during PACE Interactive.
Guests get a sneak preview of the Chanticleer Theater production of "Aladdin, Jr." inside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center. during PACE Interactive.
Guests watch projections on the gallery walls inside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center during PACE Interactive.
Guests peruse the artists' works featured in the PACE New Masters series inside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center during PACE Interactive.
Beth Kalk's painting, "Elizabeth Ogochukwu with Her Granddaughter Ayama," hangs on the gallery wall as Ione performs inside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center during PACE Interactive.
Guests partake in arts activities of their own inside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center during PACE Interactive.
Ken and Linda Walker check out a collection of editorial cartoons from artist Jeff Koterba inside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center during PACE Interactive.
Bob Stephany peruses a collection of editorial cartoons from artist Jeff Koterba inside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center during PACE Interactive.
Scott Taff, right, and Nichole Bartlett, at left, with OCookieOs show off their high-protein, gluten-free cookie-donuts to guests inside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center during PACE Interactive.
Katrina Swanson snaps a selfie in front of her painting, "Dots," which is featured in the PACE New Masters series, while exploring the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center during PACE Interactive.
Performers entertain guests inside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center during PACE Interactive.
Guests take in the atmosphere inside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center during PACE Interactive.
Photographer Buck Christensen, second from right, shows off his studio space inside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center during PACE Interactive.
