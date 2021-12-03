REVIEW: 'A Christmas Carol' keeps Christmas spirit alive in metro area

“A Christmas Carol” is a Omaha Community Playhouse tradition that has been loved by the metro area for many years, and for many years to come.

This was my first time experiencing the show that I had heard so many good things about, and I plan to make it my tradition to see it every year. “A Christmas Carol” is directed by Susan Baer Collins along with co-directors Carl Beck and Ablan Roblin and they made the show unique and different without altering the storyline.

As soon as the lights go down and the curtains go up, you’re immediately transported to a little Christmas village where everyone is so delightful. Everyone is dancing in the streets and singing joyful songs with smiles on their faces, but it doesn’t last long.

Most of us know that even though the show starts out delightful, it transitions into a dark, almost depressing, moment where we first meet Ebenezer Scrooge, played by Jerry Longe. As always, it’s Christmas Eve and he’s at work with Bob Cratchit, played by Chris Berger, with no plans for Christmas Day.