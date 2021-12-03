REVIEW: 'A Christmas Carol' keeps Christmas spirit alive in metro area

“A Christmas Carol” is a Omaha Community Playhouse tradition that has been loved by the metro area for many years, and for many years to come.
This was my first time experiencing the show that I had heard so many good things about, and I plan to make it my tradition to see it every year. “A Christmas Carol” is directed by Susan Baer Collins along with co-directors Carl Beck and Ablan Roblin and they made the show unique and different without altering the storyline.
As soon as the lights go down and the curtains go up, you’re immediately transported to a little Christmas village where everyone is so delightful. Everyone is dancing in the streets and singing joyful songs with smiles on their faces, but it doesn’t last long.
Most of us know that even though the show starts out delightful, it transitions into a dark, almost depressing, moment where we first meet Ebenezer Scrooge, played by Jerry Longe. As always, it’s Christmas Eve and he’s at work with Bob Cratchit, played by Chris Berger, with no plans for Christmas Day.
Longe plays the role of Scrooge perfectly. He starts out as the crotchety, old, mean man before transforming overnight into this caring, nice, still old, man … thanks to the Ghosts of Christmas Past, played by Myrtle Crow and Julie Huff; Christmas Present, played by Jonathan Hickerson; and Christmas Future.
I don’t think I could even say one bad thing about the performance. The change of scenes, sound effects and use of props made it feel as if you were watching a movie at times. I felt like I should be celebrating Christmas with my family by the end of it.
Even after the performance, it still felt like Christmas as snow began falling as the cast did their final bows. It’s one of those performances that makes you feel like a kid during Christmas again. It puts a smile on your face and makes you feel good.
The cast, crew and everyone else involved did an amazing job. If you are able to, I recommend seeing the show. I would go and see it again this season if I had the time.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 402-553-0800, online at omahaplayhouse.com or in-person. Masks are required while inside the building and during the show. Performances run through Dec. 23 on the Hawks Mainstage Theatre at the Omaha Community Playhouse, 6915 Cass St. in Omaha, Nebraska.