REVIEW: Chanticleer Children’s Theatre and PACE present 'Aladdin Jr.'

Welcome to the fabled city of Agrabah, a city of enchantment, mystery and magic… and don’t forget the lamp. A glimmering, bustling Arabian desert kingdom, under the rule of the kind-hearted Sultan (Dean Pope) and his daughter, Princess Jasmine (June Gentry). The beloved story of a penniless street rat turned prince, with the help from his magical Genie (Gabriel Russell); a girl longing to break the hemmed feelings placed upon her by her father, dreams to see how the other half lives and find love her own way.

The Chanticleer Children’s Theatre production is a delight to see and hear from beginning to end, with favorite songs such as “One Jump Ahead” featuring cardio-driven nonstop movement between Babkak (Gavin Rames), Omar (Zane Walter), Aladdin (Korbin Horton), and Kassim (Lilly Ozzello), to the high energetic show stopping tap number in “Friend Like Me” (Genie and ensemble) that brought the house down, and the entrancing magic carpet ride for Aladdin and Jasmine’s gorgeous duet in “A Whole New World.” The show also features beautiful new songs like “Proud of Your Boy,” a perfectly sung song by Aladdin proclaiming to his deceased mother how he was going to make something of himself and make her proud.

The witty Abhi Bista delivers hilarious moments as Iago, the squawkingly irksome sidekick (the show has humanized all animals), while Jafar (Guy Shipley) ignites with real danger or excitement in their portrayal of the villainous characters. Jasmine’s gal pals Rajah (Gracie Clark), Isir (Lillian Twohig) and Manal (Maryam Alexander) deliver a beautiful song — “These Palace Walls” — that emphasizes Jasmine’s need for adventure in seeking answers to the unknown. The ensemble, comprised of 30-plus children, are lively and through choreography/movement deliver sense of the hustle and bustle of the chaotic feeling that captures the marketplace life.

Under the direction of Denise Putman (director), Jerry Gray (music director), and Jason DeLong (choreographer); and presented by Richard (Dick) Miller and family, this fine cast of children deliver a professional show that is nothing short of amazing to watch. Denise and Jerry have worked hard with the children to produce an energetic, hilarious and delightful deliverance of lines and song over the past six weeks. With Jason at the helm of choreography, he brings to life bursts of bright colors, fire and flash, offering several dynamic dance styles throughout the production.

Technically, the show was astounding from sets designed by Denise and constructed by Bob Putman and his team; special shout out to Gracie Ozzello for her wonderful artistic design for the Cave of Wonders. Set changes managed by Beth Rutz (stage manager) and her crew seamlessly flowed from one scene to the next. Both lighting designed by Jacey Rook and sound controlled by Leviathan (Lexi) Noxvul and Julie Twohig added pizzazz to production. Costumes under the supervision of Tracy Ozzello and her team are bright, colorful and add a sense of flare.

This story, although with a small twist or two, graces the stage of the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center for its final weekend with show times Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be reserved by calling the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center box office at 712-890-5601, or by visiting paceartsiowa.org/theater/chanticleer-community-theater. Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center is located at 1001 S. 6th St..

So, “Salaam!” worthy friend, come back soon — that’s the end, until another Arabian night!