Rock out at the Durham Museum with the new exhibit

“GUITAR: The Instrument that Rocked the World” exhibit is now at the Durham Museum in Omaha through April 25.

The exhibit will feature more than 70 instruments, videos of performances, models and more according to a press release from the Durham.

“Packed with STEAM-based elements, GUITAR introduces visitors to concepts including electromagnetism, sound waves, frequency, decibel levels, mathematical scales, engineering design and much more,” said the release.

There are almost 100 historical artifacts along with a 40-foot-long guitar that’s featured in the Guinness Book of Records for being the world’s largest guitar.

Visitors will learn about the art, science, sound, history and pop culture behind the guitar.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and masks are required as well as social distancing. Tickets can be purchased at durhammuseum.org or by calling 402-444-5071.

To add on to this exhibit, the museum has partnered with the Omaha Conservatory of Music to explore how instruments can be made from a lot of different items.

This display will be interactive and guests can experience how to make “in-house creations” lie an 8-foot rain stick. It will run until April 25.