Rose Theater holding auditions virtually for upcoming performance

The Rose Theater is now accepting auditions for its play, “How To Build An Ark: Searching For Joel Sartore.”

Auditions will be submitted by video through Oct. 23, and callbacks will be held on Oct. 28. Minority actors are wanted for lead roles, but all actors can apply, according to the theater. Adult actors will be paid.

“Lead roles are available for adults and for youth artists ages 8 to 18,” theater officials said in a release. “We are looking for two youth actors and three to four adults of any gender.”

The theater asked that video submissions to be no longer than three minutes. Only one video should be submitted. The video should include your name and then what you are performing.

The content of the video can be from any classic or contemporary play, movie, folk/fairy tale/bedtime story or narrative book, according to the release. If in need for inspiration, the theater suggests visiting bit.ly/2FrskKz.

The video should be uploaded to YouTube, Vimeo or a similar video site. You need to be able to provide a link that the viewer may access. Private videos will not be able to be seen by the casting team.