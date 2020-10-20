'Sesame Street' launches a podcast to help educate kids

Each 15-minute episode will revolve around a different preschool-friendly topic, from vehicles and animals to birthdays and learning the alphabet. There are recurring moments, like “Elmo’s Joke of the Day,” songs and a game show.

“Today on the podcast we’re going to be talking all about the alphabet,” Foley says in the first episode. “I love those A, B, Cs,” replies Mikee.

The first guest is someone who especially likes the letter B — Big Bird. The letters A, B and C also join (“we don’t have room from D-Z,” they argue) For the A, we hear alligator sounds and for B there are balloon sounds.

Schiffman Sanders previously taught pre-school and helped “Sesame Street” transition from a visually vibrant TV show to an aural experience.

“I kept remembering, ‘OK, but if they can’t see it, how can we bring it to life? What do we need to do to keep children engaged?’” she said.

Foley, a new character, is voiced by Lindsey “Z” Briggs, a professional puppeteer since 2004 who, with her puppeteer husband, Chad Williams, created the company WonderSpark Puppets. She previously gave life to the Muppet Dalia for Sesame Workshop.