Showings for 'A Streetcar Named Desire' begin Friday

The Chanticleer Community Theater along with PACE will be presenting “A Streetcar Named Desire,” directed by M. Michele Phillips, at the Hoff Family Arts Center beginning Friday.

“‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ reveals to the very depths the character of Blanche DuBois, a woman whose life has been undermined by her romantic illusions, which lead her to reject the realities of life with which she is faced and which she consistently ignores,” according to a press release.

The production will feature Sydney Readman as Blanche Dubois; Chelsey Walker as Stella DuBois; Isaac Reilly as Stanley Kowalski; Brett Foster as Harold “Mitch” Mitchell; Stan Tracey as Steve Hubbell; Kiara Scott as Eunice Hubbell; Keenan Reilly as Pablo; Korbin Horton as Collector/Orderly; and Patrick Bresnahan as Doctor.

“As you can imagine, ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ presents daunting casting challenges,” Phillips said in the release. “Happily, for our production, Providence stepped in and provided a truly stellar group of actors. Each has worked tirelessly to bring to life these characters who hail from a bygone era and a completely unfamiliar milieu.”

The show will run from Jan. 7-9 and Jan. 14-16. Shows on Friday and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday shows at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $15 to $25 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3qSpySg. For more information call 712-890-5601.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.