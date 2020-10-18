Simpson College streams production online; two area students involved

Simpson College in Indianola will still have a production this year, but it will stream online through Thursday.

Council Bluffs-area students involved are Elizebeth Brazeal of Minden, who will play the role of The Shadow and Melanie Gillet of Glenwood, who serves as a member of the deck and filming crew, according to the press release.

The season-opening performance, “Prospera’s Island: An Operatic Fantasia,” is a collaboration with the musical theatre, opera and theatre department at Simpson. This is the first digital, full-length performance that the college has performed.

“‘Prospera’s Island’ follows the story of Prospera, a conductor living in isolation. Forced to reconcile with those who have wronged her — and those she has wronged — Prospera finds herself in the eye of a torrential storm,” the release said.

The production was inspired by Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” Music from other operas have been intertwined to tell the tale of Prospera and the “magic of performance in a new land.”