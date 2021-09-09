Southwest Iowa Art Tour begins next weekend

Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development announced that its eighth annual Southwest Iowa Art Tour will run Sept. 18-19 and will feature more than 70 artists.
The tour will feature 15 Gathering Places across 11 towns — Avoca, Clarinda, Council Bluffs, Essex, Glenwood, Harlan, Macedonia, Malvern, Neola, Red Oak and Villisca.
“This self-guided tour allows participants to begin and end where they would like, come and go from location to location at their leisure and explore diverse art forms — including fiber art, sculpture, pottery, painting, metal works, jewelry, glassware and much more from over seventy artists,” a press release said.
Gathering Places
Council Bluffs — PACE Hoff Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.
Neola — Penny’s Visions Art Gallery, 510 Front St.
Avoca — Avoca Main Street, Avoca Fire Hall, 212 W. Crocker.
Harlan — Brick Wall Gallery, 1010 Sixth St.
Macedonia — The Painted Camel Gallery, 320 Main St.
Glenwood — Mary Sneed’s Fine Art and Custom Framing, 507 S. Locust St. in Glenwood
Malvern — East Liberty Church, 30178 Hutchings Ave.; Colorado Art Studio, 202 E. Fifth St.; Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center, 61321 315th St.; Art Church, 201 E. Fourth St.; Fine Arts on Fifth Gallery and Studio 104 E. Fifth St.
Red Oak — Five One 8, 518 N. Fourth St.
Villisca — SWAG at the Bank, 400 S. Third Ave.
Essex — Brenda Scott Studios, 1154 State Highway, 48.
Clarinda — Zanzibar Creations, 2161 P Ave.
A “Sneak Peak” will be held on Sept. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m., where attendees can spend a little extra time at Gathering Places in Clarinda, Essex, Macedonia, Malvern, Neola, Red Oak and Villisca.
“The Southwest Iowa Art Tour began with the intent to not only bring awareness of the arts and artists in rural southwest Iowa, but also to help support economic reinvestment in our small towns through the arts,” the release said. “Remember that when you purchase an original piece of work from an artist, you are directly helping to make the arts a viable career choice in our area. And while you’re at it, grab a shake from the local ice cream shop and a burger from your local café.”
This is a free event and location hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 and noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 19. More information can be found at bit.ly/3BPT0w6.