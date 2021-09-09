Southwest Iowa Art Tour begins next weekend

“The Southwest Iowa Art Tour began with the intent to not only bring awareness of the arts and artists in rural southwest Iowa, but also to help support economic reinvestment in our small towns through the arts,” the release said. “Remember that when you purchase an original piece of work from an artist, you are directly helping to make the arts a viable career choice in our area. And while you’re at it, grab a shake from the local ice cream shop and a burger from your local café.”