State announces funding for engagement with Iowa arts, film, history and culture

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs recently announced a new effort focused on promoting the safe reopening of arts and cultural organizations and remarketing of creative and cultural experiences for Iowans.

“The return of arts and cultural events, festivals and daily museum visits is lifting our spirits and the livelihoods of our creative workforce, along with the broader tourism, leisure and hospitality industry that depends on our arts and cultural attractions,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said.

Reynolds designated $1 million of federal Coronavirus Relief Funds -- awarded to the State of Iowa through the CARES Act -- to the department, consistent with the Office of the Governor of Iowa’s authority to provide economic relief to small businesses impacted by the public health emergency.

The new Iowa Arts & Culture Marketing Grant program will help the sector publicize activities and steps taken to ensure a safe experience, as the arts and culture industry returns to full capacity, and may include many types of marketing expenses tied to reopening.