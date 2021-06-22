Styx and Collective Soul to perform in Lincoln on Thursday

Concerts are returning and many musicians are excited to get back on stage and play for their fans, and Collective Soul bassist, Will Turpin, is no different.

Collective Soul will play with Styx at Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater in Lincoln, Nebraska on Thursday. The show will start at 7 p.m.

Through the tour, Styx will be promoting its 17th album, “Crash of the Crown,” which was released June 18.

Collective Soul had its first in-person concert on June 18, over a year after the pandemic started in March 2020. The show was in Alpharetta, Georgia.

“It feels great to be up on stage,” Turpin said. “I can tell the audience has a renewed enthusiasm because they are glad to be back out and experiencing life again as well.”

Last March, Collective Soul had just played a sold out show in Nashville. A week later, the band was cancelling shows because of the pandemic. Like many others, Turpin thought the pandemic would only last a couple months.

“I started to think about the last time I played the least amount of shows, and I realized it would have been back before high school,” he said. “I played more shows when I was 15 in ninth grade than I did these past 15 months.”