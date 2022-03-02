'The Color Purple' opens March 4 at Omaha Community Playhouse

The Omaha Community Playhouse's production of "The Color Purple" will open on Friday.
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and the Oscar-nominated film by Steven Spielberg, "The Color Purple" is an intimate coming-of-age story set in rural Georgia and told through a rich helping of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues. As Celie grows from a young teenager into a woman, she must overcome the cruelty and hardships that life has dealt to discover her inner strength through love, forgiveness and family.
The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre through March 27 with performances Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $25 with prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, 6915 Cass St., Omaha, NE 68132, by phone at 402-553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.
PRE-SHOW PANEL DISCUSSION
There will be a pre-show panel discussion title "Omaha African American Women Playwrights" to accompany "The Color Purple" at 6 p.m. on March 25.
The panel will feature four local playwrights Denise Chapman, Peggy Jones, Beaufield Berry and Kim Louise and will be moderated by OCP Director of Inclusion and Community Engagement and director of "The Color Purple," Kathy Tyree. The event is open to the public. Guests are invited to purchase tickets for that evening’s performance, which will begin at 7:30 p.m.
CAST AND CREW
Directed By: Kathy Tyree
Cast: Celie -- TammyRa'
Nettie -- Brittney Thompson
Mister -- Jus B.
Harpo -- Anthony Holmes
Sofia -- Brandi Smith
Shug Avery -- Dara Hogan
Adam/Ensemble -- Trey Butler
Olivia/Ensemble -- Charity Williams
Squeak/Ensemble -- Ashari Johnson
Grady/Ensemble -- Brendan Brown
Ol' Mister/Ensemble -- Eric Jordan
Church Lady -- Kerri Forrester
Church Lady -- Serena Johnson
Church Lady -- Doriette Jordan
Church Lady -- Almeda Lopez
Ensemble -- Alicia Amedee
Production Team: Stage Manager -- Jeanne Shelton
Assistant Director/OCP Directing Fellow -- Bre Carodine
Music Director -- Jim Boggess
Choreographer -- Latryce Anderson
Sound Designer -- Tim Burkhart
Properties Master -- Andrew Morgan
Scenic/Lighting Designer -- Jim Othuse
Costume Designer -- Lindsay Pape
The Omaha Community Playhouse is located at 6915 Cass St. in Omaha.