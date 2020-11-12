Theater review: 'Almost Maine' a romantic comedy at Bellevue Little Theatre

In this time of COVID-19, the local theatre community has been very innovative with their productions.
This is the 52nd year for the Bellevue Little Theatre. The season is dedicated to Bette Swanson, who was one of the founders of the theatre. Bette passed away Sept. 19.
The Bellevue Little Theatre is doing its third production of their season: “Almost Maine.” In the previous two musical productions, the actors wore face shields. The story of “Almost Maine” was written by John Carlani. It opened on Broadway for a short run in 2006. In “Almost Maine,” artistic director Jon Flower has cast two married couples in the lead roles. Since the two couples live with each other, there is no need for face shields. The two couples are very good actors. They are Lauren and Bob Gilmore, and Madison and Jacob Roman.
“Almost Maine” is a comedy featuring a series of vignettes between the two couples. In a couple of scenes, face shields are used when the couples interact with the other couples.
Kudos to the scenic directors for the set which features 10 colorful fir trees, a starlit sky and Northern Light displays. Those artistic directors are set designer Joey Lorincz, light designer Joey Lorincz, and costume coordinator Todd Uhrmacher. The stage manager is one of the best in the metro area: Kim Alger.
The setting is amazing, it really gets you in the mood for winter. The first act runs an hour and, after a 15-minute intermission, the second act runs an hour. Act One contains four vignettes: “Her Heart,” “Sad and Glad,” “This Hurts,” and “Getting it Back.” Act Two also has four vignettes: “They Fell,” “Where it Went,” “Story of Hope,” and “Seeing the Thing.”
In one scene, huge plastic red garbage bags that contain “love items” are carried on stage. My favorites scene was when Lauren accidentally hit Bob in the head with a folded up ironing board. Not just once but twice. It was a very funny scene.
This very funny production only runs one more weekend. Curtain times are I 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights; and 2 p.m. on Sunday. This is a really good show. Don’t miss it.
Ticket prices are: $20 for adults; $18 for seniors; and $10 for students with ID. The box office can be reached by calling 402-291-1554 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Or go online to bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com.
