Theater review: BLT's 'Dial M for Murder' a classic

The Bellevue Little Theater’s production of “Dial M for Murder” has been postponed a couple of times, but is finally on.

The show made a big splash in the 1950s when Alfred Hitchcock decided to film it in 3D.

It had a great cast: Ray Milland, Bob Cumming, and of course, Grace Kelly — one of Hitchcock’s favorite actresses.

Bellevue Little Theater is running “Dial M for Murder” for three weekends. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights; and 2 p.m. and Sundays.

The story takes place in London in the apartment of the Wendices. Laureen Pickle plays Margot Wendice.

Her husband Tony is played by Jonathan Berger. Her friend, Max Halliday, is played by Gene Hinkle.

Also in the cast is Captain Lesgate, played by Anthony Carey. Inspector Hubbard is played by Samanatha Shatley, and Thompson is played by Donovan Carr. The show is directed by BLT veteran director Todd Uhrmacher.

Someone is going to murder someone. Don’t miss a minute of this show. Find out who is the target.

Box office can be reached by calling 402-291-1554. Ticket prices are $20 for individuals and $18 for seniors.