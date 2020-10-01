Theater review: 'Grounded' 85 minutes of incredible acting at Omaha Community Playhouse

“Grounded” is the first play inside at the Omaha Community Playhouse since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the theater community.

The show is in the smaller Howard Drew Theatre and the theater’s space is structured to ensure social distancing. Seats are placed by twos and there is plenty of spacing between the paired seats. The stage space consists of a plexiglass rectangle about 20-feet by 12-feet.

The actress who stars in the production opens a door then shuts it when she enters the space. There is a single silver chair in the corner of the secure rectangle. She also had a small bottle of water in the corner. She moves the silver chair to various locations in her space.

The audience is informed by a recording that the show is one act with no intermission. The star of the one-woman show is Leanne Hill Carlson. I have seen her act many times. Her character is simply called “The Pilot.” That is the only name. She is wearing an Air Force blue flight suit.

Carlson is fantastic in her role as the fighter pilot who is grounded because she is pregnant. She is stationed in Las Vegas where she is flying drones over the Middle East. She is killing people at a great distance.