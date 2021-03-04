Theater Review: Omaha Playhouse's 'Last Five Years' worth seeing

“The Last Five Years” is now on stage at the Omaha Community Playhouse, 69th and Cass Street in Omaha.

Susan Baer Collins is the artistic director for the show, which is performed on the Hawks Mainstage Theatre. Amid COVID-19 precautions, the theater does its best to ensure the cast, audience and crew are safe. The show, a musical, only consists of two characters, reducing the number of people on stage.

“The Last Five Years” is about Cathy, a struggling actress in New York, who is married to Jamie, a successful writer. With ups and downs, they sing about the failings on their marriage from their individual perspective.

Actors Bailey Carlson and Thomas A.C. Gjere both do well at Cathy and Jamie.

Musical Director Jim Boggess also performs in the pit orchestra. Keyboards are Jennifer Novak Haar; guitar is by Ben Eisenberger; violinist is Michael Frye; and bassist is Mark Haar.

The songs in the show — 14 in all — are very good. They include: “Still Hurting,” and “See I am Smiling.”

The show runs at 45 minutes with no intermission. It is worth seeing.

The show runs through March 21 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets range from $42 to $46. For tickets, visit the Omaha Community Playhouse box office, call 402-553-0800 or go online to omahaplayhouse.com.