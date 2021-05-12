Thomas Jefferson theater students to perform 'Legally Blonde' this weekend

In its first live performances since before the pandemic, the Thomas Jefferson High School Drama Department will present “Legally Blonde: The Jr. Musical” Friday through Sunday in the TJHS Auditorium.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The play, with book by Heather Hach and music and lyrics by Nell Benjamin and Laurence O’Keefe, is based on “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” released in 2007, which was, of course, based on the 2001 movie, “Legally Blonde,” which starred Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, a sorority girl who follows her boyfriend to law school after he dumps her. That spawned “Legally Blonde 2” in 2003, and it was announced last fall by MGM that there will be a “Legally Blonde 3” released in May 2022.
“Legally Blonde: The Jr. Musical” is similar, in many ways, to the earlier musical, according to Matt Eledge, TJ drama coach.
“It just condenses it so it’s a shorter musical,” he said.
In addition, TJ made some cuts for its production.
The play is one act and is adapted for younger performers, according to MTI, which purchased the rights to the film. The music is described as pop rock.
It does differ from the movie, Eledge said.
“Things are a lot more upbeat, as musicals tend to be --and it’s even more peppy than the original film,” he said.
Initially unsure if the school would be able to do a live drama this year, Eledge and music director Travis Walker chose “Legally Blonde: The Jr. Musical” because it was something the department could put together in the time available, and they felt it would be a lighthearted way to end the school year.
“There’s nothing too heavy or serious,” Eledge said. “Everything the kids have experienced this year has been very heavy and serious … It’s not only been a tough year for teachers and staff, it’s been a tough year for students.”
He has tried to plan scenes so students could practice social distancing while performing them, he said.
Student performers include Gabby Jobe as Elle Woods; Michael Agee, Emmett; Mia Richardson, Paulette; Brandy Sudario, Warner; Gracie Clark, Vivienne; Chloe Brooks, Brooke Wyndham; Colton Cumberledge, Professor Callahan; Jeanette Rice, Margot; Makhia Bonczyc, Pilar; Claire Christensen, Serena; Gwyn Sudario, Kate; Rylee Sharp, admissions officer, sales clerk, judge, prison guard and ensemble; Tysen Bentley, Grandmaster Chad, ensemble; Joe Cornelison, Aaron, Dewey and ensemble; Claudia Tucker, Enid, ensemble; and Makenzie Sivard, ensemble.
As a bonus, the cast includes five TJ staff members — Karen Hannam, admissions officer; Jen Clark, Elle’s mom; Sheree Tomasek, Bend and Snap customer; Brenda Renter, Bend and Snap customer; and Jennifer Durfey, Bend and Snap customer.
The student tech team includes Cassidy Powell, stage manager; Jami Murray, assistant stage manager; Martin Arroyo, lights chief; July Sandoval, sound/mics; Julian Lusk, spotlights; Chloe Long, spotlights; and Jordi Ortiz, fly system.
The director is Matt Eledge, the assistant director is Kacie Hughes, the music director is Travis Walker, and the student choreographer is Jeanette Rice.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students and seniors. Advance tickets can be purchased by calling the TJHS office at 712-328-6493.