Thomas Jefferson theater students to perform 'Legally Blonde' this weekend

In its first live performances since before the pandemic, the Thomas Jefferson High School Drama Department will present “Legally Blonde: The Jr. Musical” Friday through Sunday in the TJHS Auditorium.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The play, with book by Heather Hach and music and lyrics by Nell Benjamin and Laurence O’Keefe, is based on “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” released in 2007, which was, of course, based on the 2001 movie, “Legally Blonde,” which starred Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, a sorority girl who follows her boyfriend to law school after he dumps her. That spawned “Legally Blonde 2” in 2003, and it was announced last fall by MGM that there will be a “Legally Blonde 3” released in May 2022.

“Legally Blonde: The Jr. Musical” is similar, in many ways, to the earlier musical, according to Matt Eledge, TJ drama coach.

“It just condenses it so it’s a shorter musical,” he said.

In addition, TJ made some cuts for its production.

The play is one act and is adapted for younger performers, according to MTI, which purchased the rights to the film. The music is described as pop rock.